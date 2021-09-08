Freedom Healthcare Staffing Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification by The Joint Commission

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced, high-quality nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to facilities across the nation, announces it has again been awarded a two-year Health Care Staffing Services certification by The Joint Commission. The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accreditation body in health care.

The Joint Commission notes that its Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS) certification "gives staffing agencies an independent, comprehensive evaluation of their ability to offer expert staffing services. Health care staffing firms seek certification because it demonstrates their commitment to delivering a higher standard of service."

Freedom Healthcare Staffing has been a recipient of The Joint Commission's Health Care Staffing Services certification since 2007.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for The Joint Commission and the rigor that they expect from health care organizations," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "As an independent organization they keep the bar high, and we, too, strive to keep the bar high."

According to The Joint Commission website, to become certified, health care staffing firms undergo an on-site review to determine their compliance with national consensus-based standards. This includes a review of key areas such as the processes used for matching the skills of temporary staff with a health care organization's needs, assessing, demonstrating and maintaining competencies, communication processes, background and health screening checks, and other processes.

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing supports more than 60,000 experienced high-quality nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand healthcare facility expertise, Freedom provides premium patient care to allow facilities to rapidly meet staffing demands and feel confident when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

