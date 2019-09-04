Freedom Healthcare Staffing Climbs to 1,746 on Inc. Magazine's 2019 List of America's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing, an agency that provides experienced high-quality nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities across the nation, announces it has been ranked 1,746 on the prestigious Inc. magazine 2019 list of America's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Its three-year revenue growth of 232% propelled Freedom Healthcare Staffing to the seventh-fastest-growing healthcare staffing company to make the list, and eighth of the 30 self-identified staffing companies.

Of 156 Colorado companies listed this year, Freedom Healthcare Staffing ranked 34, in the top 22%. Freedom Healthcare Staffing has made the list twice, clocking in the first time at 2,837 in 2010.

"We are thrilled and honored to be named to this prestigious list for a second time," said Eric Broder, president and CEO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "We attribute our consistent growth to our healthcare partners and their commitment to only enlist high-quality nurses. Our premier healthcare professionals are the engine of our success and without them and their ability to meet clients' needs with speed, efficiency, and above all a great attitude and commitment to excellence, we couldn't be where we are today. This is just the beginning — look for our continued advancement in the years ahead."

The Inc. list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2018. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) provides experienced high-quality nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities across the nation. Freedom has the firsthand expertise to rapidly meet staffing demands and provide premium care for short- or long-term assignments, allowing facilities to quickly adapt to changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Freedom Healthcare Staffing