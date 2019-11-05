Freedom Healthcare Staffing Hires Todd Wecker as Vice President of Sales & Recruiting

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), an agency that provides rapid response staffing of experienced high-quality nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners, welcomes Todd Wecker as vice president of sales and recruiting. Wecker joins Freedom to support the company's fast-paced growth serving healthcare organizations across the nation. Wecker comes to Freedom with more than 30 years of staffing experience, 19 of those in healthcare, having most recently served as president of TF Wecker & Associates.

"Todd has extensive experience working with healthcare organizations," said Eric Broder, CEO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "He will be integral in our continuing mission to rapidly meet hospitals' urgent, unanticipated staffing demands with premium quality healthcare professionals."

Wecker brings a nuanced understanding of the constantly evolving healthcare landscape, and he is focused on fostering collaborative environments for Freedom's recruiting and sales teams so that they can meet their facility partners' changing needs. In addition to ensuring recruiters are equipped with the right tools to do their job, Wecker uses roundtable conversations to give all employees an equal voice.

"Every single employee provides a vital contribution to Freedom. For us to keep thriving and growing, they need to know where we've been, what we're doing, and where we are planning to go," Wecker said. "My approach aims to strengthen the company by working together. I am dedicated to our recruiters and want to make sure that they have the tools necessary to be successful."

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) provides experienced high-quality nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities across the nation. In 2019, Freedom was ranked 1,746 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which honors America's fastest-growing private companies, on the strength of a three-year revenue growth of 232%. Freedom has the firsthand expertise to rapidly meet staffing demands and provide premium care for short- or long-term assignments, allowing facilities to quickly adapt to changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com.

