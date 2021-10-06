Freedom Healthcare Staffing Ranked by Inc. 5000 as a Fastest-Growing Private Company

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced, high-quality nurses, allied professionals and advanced practice providers to healthcare facilities across the nation, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America for the fourth time by Inc. 5000 magazine.

"This recognition is particularly special because of the challenges the healthcare industry has endured this year," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "Working around the clock for both hospitals and the front line has been intense. We definitely welcome a ranking that confirms our dedication to hard work, innovative problem solving and an extremely loyal team."

The 2021 Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to the percentage of revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020. Freedom's notable 123% growth rate earned a spot on the prestigious list.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The entire list of companies can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021.

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 60,000 experienced high-quality nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98 percent job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meet staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Additionally, Freedom's focus on premium patient care allows facilities to feel confident when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Freedom Healthcare Staffing