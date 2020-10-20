Freedom Healthcare Staffing Wins Denver Business Journal Fast 50 Award

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced, high-quality nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities across the nation, was named to the Denver Business Journal's list of the fastest-growing private companies. Freedom was included on the list in the large business category due to the company's impressive 107 percent growth for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Fast 50 List features the fastest-growing private companies in Denver based on their three-year average revenue growth. Categories are determined by annual revenue, with companies in the large category reporting between $16 million to $74.9 million annually.

"We spend our days and nights working to provide the same great care to our medical staff as they provide their patients across the country," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "This award reinforces our commitment to our team and energizes us to keep on growing."

Contributing to Freedom's growth is the increased demand for healthcare staff as communities conquer the pandemic. Freedom recruiters continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, rapidly deploying travelers to ensure partner facilities, clinics, and government agencies are optimally staffed.

"We feel fortunate that our nurses are part of this effort to battle the pandemic," Whitman said. "We can't thank them enough, and we're grateful for the opportunity to recognize them through the DBJ's Fast 50."

The award comes on the heels of another accolade for Freedom, appearing on the Inc 5000 list of the "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America," for the third time last month. To see the full list of Denver Business Journal 2020 Fast 50 nominees and winners, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2020/09/24/dbj-fast-50-2020-finalists.html

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 30,000 experienced high-quality nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98 percent job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meet staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. In 2019 and 2020, Freedom was recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com.

