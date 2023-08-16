FREEDOM HOLDING (NASDAQ: FRHC) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: POTENTIAL COMPENSATION CLAIMS: Rosca Scarlato Investor Lawyers Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm are investigating allegations of securities violations, corporate misconduct, and misrepresentations involving Freedom Holding and/or its directors and officers. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys are preparing to take action and seek compensation and/or other redress on behalf of any injured FRHC shareholders.

Freedom Holding investors who are concerned about the FRHC stock price performance, and would like to discuss potential claims may contact Alan Rosca at [email protected], 888-998-0530, or through the contact form on the Freedom Holding Class Action Investigation page.

In early August 2023, the company's latest annual report acknowledged the existence of material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. On August 15, a research report published by an investor and short seller alleged that the company disregarded anti-money laundering and know-your-customer rules, improperly conducted business with individuals subject to international sanctions imposed in connection with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, failed to timely make relevant disclosures, engaged in market manipulation, and failed to disclose that it had been subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission since October 2021.

