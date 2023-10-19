Freedom House Welcomes New Board Co-Chair Wendell L. Willkie, II

News provided by

Freedom House

19 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom House is pleased to announce that Wendell L. Willkie, II will join former Congresswoman Jane Harman as co-chair of the Freedom House Board of Trustees. Willkie has held senior positions in the private sector, in the Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations, and previously served for more than two decades as a Freedom House Trustee.

"This challenging moment for democracy in the U.S. and around the world demands outstanding leadership and bipartisan solutions from government, the private sector, and beyond," said Jane Harman, a former nine-term Democratic member of Congress from California. "Wendell's exceptional experience in senior posts in government, the private sector, and academia make him a perfect partner to lead Freedom House during these tumultuous times. His service in previous GOP administrations also helps send a powerful message that the cause of freedom should unite people across party lines."

"I could not be more pleased that Wendell is rejoining the board in such an important leadership position," said Michael J. Abramowitz, president of Freedom House. "There are few individuals who are so committed to Freedom House and its great cause. His insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue our relentless work to expand and defend freedom around the world."

Willkie is the grandson of Wendell L. Willkie, who partnered with Eleanor Roosevelt and other leaders to spearhead Freedom House's founding in 1941 to confront American isolationism and marshal support among policymakers to engage in the fight against Nazi Germany and the threat of fascism. In the decades since, and with strategic guidance from the Board of Trustees, the organization has worked diligently in pursuit of its mission. Through its advocacy, programs, and research, Freedom House informs the world about emerging threats to freedom; mobilizes decision-makers to respond to those threats; and provides support to human rights defenders around the world.

Willkie is currently adjunct professor of law at New York University, as well as an adjunct fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, following more than 20 years as the general counsel and a member of the executive leadership of a major, multinational manufacturing company. Willkie previously held several senior law and management positions in the U.S. government. Under President Reagan, he was associate counsel to the president, and later was general counsel and chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Education. Under President George H. W. Bush, he served as general counsel and deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce. He served on the Freedom House Board between 1993 and 2005, and more recently as an emeritus trustee.

"Around the world, authoritarian forces are ever more aggressively challenging democratic principles and personal freedom," said Willkie. "For more than 80 years, Freedom House has valiantly carried the torch for democracy and human liberty. I am thrilled to join Jane, Mike, and the Board of Trustees as we explore how to build upon the important legacy of this extraordinary organization so that we make the fullest contribution to the cause of freedom."

Freedom House is proud to have included many prominent Trustees since its founding. They include civil and human rights activist Bayard Rustin; ambassador and foreign policy adviser Jeane Kirkpatrick; Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan; anti-Nazi journalist Dorothy Thompson; diplomat and negotiator Sol Linowitz; lawyer and public servant William H. Taft IV; pioneering Black labor leader and civil rights activist A. Philip Randolph; author Bette Bao Lord; and diplomat Max Kampelman, among others.

You can find a full list of current Freedom House Trustees here.

Freedom House is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to create a world where all are free. We inform the world about threats to freedom, mobilize global action, and support democracy's defenders.

SOURCE Freedom House

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.