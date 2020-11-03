Freedom Learning Group Joins the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council; Provides Opportunity for Awareness of Veteran and Military Spouse Training and Employment Initiatives

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Learning Group, LLC has joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council. As a new council member, Freedom Learning Group will have the opportunity to bring attention to issues impacting thousands of Veteran-owned small businesses across the country, especially as it relates to connecting Veterans and Military Spouses to training and employment opportunities.

"One of the key policy issues of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is to help small businesses find, hire and retain qualified employees," said Tom Sullivan, Vice President Small Business Policy U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Over the past three years Freedom Learning Group has generated over 2,500 statements of work for Military Spouses and Veterans. We look forward to working alongside them to chart a path for other small businesses."

"As a Veteran-owned small business, it is an honor to be invited to join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council," said Elizabeth O'Brien, CEO of Freedom Learning Group. "We welcome this unique opportunity to influence policy, take action and to demonstrate the economic impact of training and hiring Military Spouses, Veterans and their families."

The Small Business Council is the U.S. Chamber's principal policy committee and action group representing the issues of concern to small business. In addition to focusing on small business policy, the council assists small business members in creating effective grassroots actions and strategies on legislative, regulatory and international initiatives.

Freedom Learning Group is America's leading full-service digital courseware developer and education consultancy supporting publishers, colleges and universities, and OER learning companies. Freedom Learning Group is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VSOB) and specializes in educational content development, assessment writing, accessibility compliance, ADA/508 accessibility compliance, accuracy review, high-quality education training solutions, and organizational and strategy development. Freedom Learning Group is powered by a global instructional design team of military spouses and veterans with advanced subject matter expertise.

About Freedom Learning Group

Freedom Learning Group, LLC has created thousands of remote, flexible contract opportunities for U.S. Military Spouses and Veterans since 2017, as a full-service educational content and courseware provider supporting publishers, colleges and universities, and learning companies. They specialize in content development and review, ADA/Section 508 accessibility compliance, and high-quality education and training solutions. Connect with FLG through their website at www.freedomlearninggroup.com and on social media through Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Nora Anderson

Public Affairs

Freedom Learning Group, LLC

407-965-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Learning Group

Related Links

http://www.freedomlearninggroup.com/

