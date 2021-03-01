Freedom Mortgage Corporation Begins Accepting Submissions for Celebrate Freedom Award

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service mortgage companies and the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S., began accepting submissions today for the second annual Freedom Mortgage Celebrate Freedom Award. The winner will be announced on July 4, 2021 at the Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia, where the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony will be held. Freedom Mortgage is a returning presenting partner of the event.

The Celebrate Freedom Award is open to all service members, veterans, and, for the first time, first responders and healthcare workers. Entrants must submit an essay of 1,500-characters or less based on their personal experience that answers the question: What does serving the nation mean to you?

"Last year was particularly challenging for so many, especially the heroes serving our nation, and we want to recognize their commitment and sacrifices," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage Corporation founder and CEO. "At Freedom Mortgage, we have a tradition of giving back to the community and I'm proud we can return with the Celebrate Freedom Award for another year."

As an incentive to encourage submissions for the Celebrate Freedom Award, Freedom Mortgage will make a $5 donation to Feeding America® for each of the first 600 submissions, which is the equivalent of 30,000 meals. Just $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

The Celebrate Freedom Award grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to attend the Welcome America Festival on July 4 and receive a check for $10,000 from Freedom Mortgage. Should COVID-19 safety guidelines cancel or limit the live event festivities, the travel component of the grand prize will be awarded as an equivalent cash value.

The contest runs from March 1 until 5:00 p.m. ET on May 1. The grand prize winner will be notified in June. For full contest rules and to enter the Freedom Mortgage Presents Celebrate Freedom Award contest, visit www.FreedomMortgage.com/Celebrate.

Early in the company's history, Freedom Mortgage placed a focus on being a strong participant in VA lending. The executive team, led by Middleman, wanted to offer their special expertise to help those who guard America's freedom with the dream of homeownership. According to Inside Mortgage Finance, Freedom Mortgage was the #1 VA and #1 FHA lender in the country in total origination volume in 2020.

Freedom Mortgage is honored to support service members, veterans, and their families through various annual philanthropic efforts. Through Team Freedom Cares, the company's employee engagement and philanthropic program, Freedom Mortgage also supports many other philanthropic initiatives, including combatting food insecurity.

Last year, the company and its employees donated over $2.6 million to support several organizations, including Feeding America®, Habitat for Humanity, MBA Opens Doors Foundation, The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, among others. For more information on Freedom Mortgage's philanthropic efforts, visit www.freedommortgage.com/community.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2020) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. The company's mission is to foster homeownership for all customers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

