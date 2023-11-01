Freedom Mortgage Corporation Launches Its Annual Holiday Toy Fundraising Campaign

News provided by

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

01 Nov, 2023, 13:18 ET

Join the company and its employees' Nov. 1–28, to provide holiday gifts for children across the country through Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies, and a top VA and top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S., launches its Holiday Toy Fundraising campaign today. The annual giving campaign encourages Freedom Mortgage's employees, business partners, customers and the general public to join its efforts in providing holiday gifts for less-fortunate children across the country.

Continue Reading

Money raised by Freedom Mortgage will be divided among Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to purchase toys for households in need of support this holiday season.

"During the holidays, it's especially important to look after those in need," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "Our collective efforts have an enormous impact. I'm so proud that we are continuing our annual tradition, which will gift many children presents that will, hopefully, brighten their holiday."

For more than a decade, Freedom Mortgage's Holiday Toy campaign has provided thousands of toys each year—totaling nearly 63,000 toys to children across the country. In December, Freedom Mortgage employees will once again volunteer at holiday toy distribution events at Salvation Army centers, which are always in need of volunteers. 

To donate now, click here or visit https://one.bidpal.net/fmholiday. Click here to watch a short video to see how easy it is to make a difference.

For more information about Freedom Cares, the philanthropic arm of Freedom Mortgage, which strives to better the communities in which we operate as well as provide assistance to Veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, visit TeamFreedomCares.org.

For more information about Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–June, 2023), and is one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the third year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA. The company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, for the ninth time, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CONTACT:

Ellen Longo
609-678-0968
[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Also from this source

Freedom Mortgage Receives National Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Freedom Mortgage Receives National Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service, independent mortgage companies and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing...
Freedom Mortgage Named in the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Freedom Mortgage Named in the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service, independent mortgage companies and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Toys

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.