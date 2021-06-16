Freedom Mortgage Corporation Named A Top Workplace 2021 in Central Indiana for Sixth Straight Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation's largest full-service mortgage companies, has been ranked by The Indianapolis Star as a Top Workplace in Central Indiana for the sixth year in a row.

The Indianapolis Star recognized 89 companies and organizations in Central Indiana as Top Workplaces for 2021. Freedom Mortgage was ranked third in the "Large Business" category. Winners were chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Earlier this year, Freedom was honored with the 2021 National Top Workplaces USA Award.

"The Top Workplace award is a terrific recognition that underscores Freedom Mortgage's commitment to offering our team members learning and development programs, opportunities for advancement, and an inclusive culture," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO. "It's rewarding that employees in our Fishers office ranked the company so favorably and that they enjoy working at Freedom Mortgage."

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, said, "I commend Freedom Mortgage for being a Top Workplace in Central Indiana and for providing a thriving environment to grow one's career. When companies focus on their employees, everyone comes together to navigate challenges and shape the company's path forward."

Freedom Mortgage was also recognized with the Direction specialty award, where employees believe in the company's direction and vision for not only the company itself, but for their careers.

In addition to providing home financing to enable consumers to realize the dream of homeownership, Freedom Mortgage is an active supporter of communities in need as well as active-duty military service members, veterans, and their families through Team Freedom Cares, the company's employee engagement and philanthropic program.

Freedom Mortgage continues to grow and is hiring across the country. Job seekers are encouraged to visit the company's careers website at careers.freedommortgage.com to see the latest job postings, company benefits, profiles of employees, videos, and more.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2020) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. The company's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

