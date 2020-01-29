Freedom Mortgage Has Record Year Supporting Homeownership and Philanthropy

In December, Freedom Mortgage employees collected more than 3,000 toys for underprivileged children, distributed through various charities across the U.S. In doing so, they far surpassed last year's drive. Charities that received toys included the Camden Salvation Army Kroc Center in New Jersey; Toys For Tots in New York and Maryland; the Ontario Rec Center in California; Daniel's Kids in Jacksonville, Florida; the Indianapolis Children's Bureau in Fishers, Indiana; and the Tempe Corps Salvation Army and Ryan House, both in Arizona.

Freedom Mortgage successfully exceeded other 2018 philanthropic efforts in 2019. For example, the company collected and distributed over 5,800 backpacks and school supplies for military families across the country through various USOs around the country. The collection was more than twice last year's number of approximately 2,600 backpacks. The company also sent over 1,700 handwritten postcards to troops traveling through USO airport lounges, up from approximately 1,100 postcards in 2018.

In addition, Freedom continued its commitment to help fight hunger through its national partnership with Feeding America. Now in its fourth year, the 2019 Team Freedom Cares Food Drive collected over 47,000 cans of food – a whopping 28 tons – for Feeding America food banks in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. That's nine tons more than last year, when the company collected approximately 32,000 cans of food.

In 2019, Freedom Mortgage provided mortgages to over 213,000 consumers and families nationwide totaling over $57 billion in origination volume. In addition to 2019 being the company's best year, Freedom Mortgage set a quarterly record with over $17 billion in volume, representing over 63,000 closed loans. Freedom Mortgage is proud to service over 1.1 million homeowners across the country, representing over $220 billion in mortgage loans.

In conjunction with Freedom's mission to foster homeownership, Money.com cited Freedom Mortgage as "Best for FHA and VA Loans" in its December 27th, 2019 publication, "Best Mortgage Lenders of 2020." The article highlights Freedom's success in securing mortgages for first-time home buyers and borrowers who would otherwise struggle to qualify for conforming mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

"It's definitely been an incredible year for supporting homeownership and community giving, and I wouldn't want it any other way," said Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley C. Middleman. "Witnessing our team surpass all of last year's numbers is a testament to our company culture and commitment to make a real difference in the lives of others, especially within our military community."

Freedom Mortgage is an active supporter of various military and civilian non-profits nationwide. In 2019, company employees volunteered well over a thousand hours to many national and local charities.

"Giving back to military veterans and their families and helping those less fortunate is such an important part of our mission," Middleman said. "I'm proud of all the work we do and the generous nature of the entire Freedom family. Everyone is always ready to step up and lend a hand. Next year, we look forward to delivering even more help and smiles to those who need it most—not just during the holidays, but all year long."

