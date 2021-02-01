Freedom Mortgage Honored With 2021 National Top Workplaces USA Award

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation's largest full-service mortgage companies and a leader in VA and government-insured lending, was identified by Energage as a 2021 Top Workplaces USA company. Energage helps organizations large and small turn feedback from employees into useful business intelligence to enhance the workplace.

The 2021 Top Workplaces USA award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.

"We are committed to ensuring Freedom Mortgage is a place where people love to work, so making the Top Workplaces USA list is very rewarding," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO. "This endorsement came during an unprecedented year of challenges and exponential growth. It means so much to me that our employees ranked Freedom Mortgage so highly and that they are happy working here."

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, said, "I commend Freedom Mortgage for providing a thriving environment and a supportive culture empowering their employees to grow. This company is one of a handful that placed in so many Top Workplaces subcategories. When companies fully engage with their employees, everyone comes together to navigate challenges and shape the company's path forward."

Under companies with more than 2,500 employees, Freedom Mortgage was also recognized in other subcategories, including:

Top Workplaces for Clued-In Leaders 2021 – recognizes companies with leaders who are "clued-in," they're in touch with what's really happening day in and day out. They value employee feedback and use those insights to make people-informed decisions.

Top Workplaces for Top Leaders 2021 – employees at these award-winning Top Workplaces have confidence in the senior leader of the organization.

Top Workplaces for Communication 2021 – companies that win the Communication Culture Excellence Award excel at making their employees feel well-informed about important decisions.

Top Workplaces for Innovation 2021 – organizations that win the Innovation Culture Excellence Award strive for continuous improvement and encourage new ideas throughout the organization.

Top Workplaces for Top Leaders 2021 – employees at these award-winning Top Workplaces have confidence in the senior leaders of the organization.

Middleman credited Freedom Mortgage employees for the company's record-breaking performance in 2020. Despite business challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company originated $134 billion in loans and serviced more than 1.6 million borrowers last year. Since quickly transitioning to a remote staff in March, the company has added more than 5,600 employees and continues to hire loan officers and support staff.

Last year, Freedom Mortgage was ranked among the Top Workplaces in Midwest/Central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star and the Top Workplaces in Philadelphia/Delaware Valley by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations that may have operations in multiple markets. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results were calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a leader in VA mortgage lending and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO and military families. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CONTACTS:

Audrey Shapiro

856-380-9073

[email protected]

Ellen Longo

609-678-0968

[email protected]

PRESS CONTACT:

Henry Drennan, Strategic Vantage

(615) 497-8358

HenryDren[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage