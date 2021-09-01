Freedom Mortgage Joins Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service mortgage companies and the top VA and top FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S., was once again named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. The company is featured in the September issue of Inc. on newsstands today.

Freedom Mortgage first made the Inc. 5000 list in 2013 and continued for six straight years in a row, earning a spot in the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame in 2018. Today, the company has made it on Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as a seven-time honoree.

"I'm honored Freedom Mortgage made it back on the Inc. 5000," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO. "Last year was challenging, yet we quickly pivoted and expanded our team to support the tremendous volume of business generated by low interest rates. Our growth could not be achieved over the past 30 years without the resilience and dedication of the Freedom Mortgage team. We are proud to serve our customers and foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Congratulations to all the companies on the list."

Among the 5,000 companies, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. For information on how companies were selected and the methodology used by Inc., click here.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2020) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. The company's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

