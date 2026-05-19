FREEDOM MORTGAGE NAMED NEW TITLE SPONSOR OF MILITARY BOWL IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Newly branded Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl will feature representatives from

the ACC and the American Conference this December in Annapolis

Download the new Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl logo

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation's largest originators and servicers of residential mortgage loans, will be the title sponsor of the Military Bowl postseason college football bowl game for the next three years. The game will be known as the Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl.

Additionally, the bowl's new logo was unveiled today and is available for download.

"We are thrilled to partner with Freedom Mortgage, a company that shares the Military Bowl's commitment to honoring and supporting our nation's service members," Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. "Freedom Mortgage does so much to support service members, from providing VA loans that make homeownership more affordable to demonstrating its dedication to military communities through charitable giving and volunteerism via its philanthropic arm, Freedom Cares. We look forward to collaborating with Freedom Mortgage to advance our shared commitment to our nation's service members and their families."

The 2026 Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl will take place in December at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The game once again will match representatives from the ACC and the American Conference and will be televised on ESPN.

"The Military Bowl pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women who serve our country, and Freedom Mortgage is honored to be part of this tradition," Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley C. Middleman said. "As one of the nation's leading VA lenders, supporting veterans, active-duty service members, and military families through sustainable homeownership is central to what we do. Freedom Mortgage is proud to partner with an event that brings together military communities, fans, and families while giving back to the people we serve."

Excel Sports Management's Properties Division helped facilitate the partnership between the Military Bowl Foundation and Freedom Mortgage.

The Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation's 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families and guests.

The Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl is the culmination of Bowl Week, with the teams staying in Washington, D.C., and taking in the sights of the nation's capital, while fans enjoy Military Bowl Eve and gameday in historic Annapolis.

East Carolina defeated Pitt, 23-17, in the 2025 Military Bowl.

For the latest updates, including information when tickets for the 2026 Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl go on sale, visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram or like the Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl on Facebook. For sponsorship information, please contact Military Bowl Foundation Senior Director of Partnerships Marc Goldman at [email protected].

CONTACT: Josh Barr, [email protected]

ABOUT THE FREEDOM MORTGAGE MILITARY BOWL

The Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl is the National Capital Region's college football postseason bowl game broadcast on ESPN and featuring a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Conference at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Organized by the Military Bowl Foundation, the Bowl's mission is to benefit our nation's service members, including operation of Patriot Point, a 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland's Eastern Shore. For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram and like Military Bowl on Facebook!

ABOUT THE MILITARY BOWL FOUNDATION

The Military Bowl Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates premier events in the National Capital Region to benefit our nation's service members. Originally formed to create the region's first-ever college football postseason bowl game, the Foundation now not only runs the Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl but additionally operates the DC Touchdown Club and Patriot Point, a retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The Foundation hosts engaging events throughout the year to raise money and awareness for military service members, directly impacting those who give so much of themselves for the country.

ABOUT FREEDOM MORTGAGE

Founded in 1990 by Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage Corporation is one of the nation's largest originators and servicers of residential mortgage loans, serving a growing portfolio of more than two million customers. As a leading Ginnie Mae servicer and top VA and FHA lender, Freedom Mortgage is dedicated to helping military families, Veterans, first-time homebuyers, and underserved communities achieve homeownership. This mission extends beyond lending, through the company's culture of service, charitable initiatives, and focus on supporting the communities it serves across the country. Freedom Mortgage has also been recognized as a top workplace for fostering employee engagement, collaboration, and professional growth. Freedom Mortgage (Lender NMLS ID: 2767) is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation; Military Bowl Foundation