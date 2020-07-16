Freedom Mortgage Sets New Monthly Volume Record

MARLTON, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage , one of the nation's largest full-service non-bank mortgage companies and a leader in VA and government-insured lending, funded nearly $11.3 billion in mortgage loans during the month of June, a new monthly record for the company. The amount represented over 43,500 in closed loans to borrowers and families nationwide.

According to the company, VA loans for veterans and members of our nation's military comprised the largest share of the company's June volume, followed by FHA loans which helped many borrowers who live in underserved communities.

"We had an incredible month supporting homeownership," said Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley C. Middleman. "Given the current health crisis, our record performance in June is the most promising achievement in our company's history. I couldn't be more grateful for our employees and the great work they do. We are all very honored to help so many deserving homeowners and homebuyers reach their financing goals."

In addition to its record volume, the company was recently named a 2020 Top Workplace by the Indianapolis Star for the fifth year in a row.

Freedom is also an active supporter of various military and civilian non-profits nationwide, raising money and volunteering thousands of hours to many national and local charities. Through the company's Team Freedom Cares program, the company recently donated $1 million in June to Feeding America, which delivers more than 4 billion meals each year to people facing hunger in communities across the country.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Marlton, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a non-bank, full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a leader in VA mortgage lending and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO and military families. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

