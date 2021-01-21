Freedom Mortgage Sets New Records In 2020

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation's largest full-service mortgage companies and a leader in VA and government-insured lending, had a record year and continued giving back to the community in 2020, despite facing challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last March, Freedom Mortgage quickly transitioned its staff nationwide to work from home and over the course of the year, added more than 5,600 employees—mortgage professionals and support staff—to handle the company's tremendous growth. With the COVID-19 national emergency in effect and unemployment rising, the company continued to lead consumer-oriented industry initiatives through the Housing Policy Council (HPC) and Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) to help consumers during these difficult times.

"Last year was extraordinary and I'm so proud of our team for pivoting quickly and continuing to service our customers. We did a great job," said Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO Stanley C. Middleman. "Due to the lower rates and the completion of an acquisition, we experienced dramatic growth. And despite overwhelming challenges, we never stopped supporting our employees, communities, and customers, including active-duty and veteran service members."

Some of Freedom Mortgage's key accomplishments in 2020 include:

The company provided mortgages to over 500,000 consumers across the country totaling over $134 billion in origination volume. In addition, Freedom Mortgage set a new monthly record in December with nearly $15 billion in volume, representing over 55,000 closed loans. Freedom Mortgage and its wholly owned subsidiary, RoundPoint Mortgage, serviced over 1.5 million homeowners across the country, representing over $300 billion in mortgage loans.

Middleman was identified by Glassdoor as the fifth highest-rated CEO for leading his employees and the company during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also honored with the Most Admired CEOs 2020 award by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Freedom Mortgage was named a 2020 Top Workplace by the Indianapolis Star for the fifth year in a row and named a Top Workplace by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The company and its employees donated over $2.6 million to support several organizations, including Feeding America ® , The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and USO.

Freedom Mortgage finalized its acquisition of RoundPoint, providing an active subservicing platform and broadening the scope of the company's co-issue origination network.

Freedom Mortgage continues to grow and is hiring. Job seekers are encouraged to visit the company's careers website at careers.freedommortgage.com to see the latest job postings, company benefits, profiles of employees, videos, and more.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a leader in VA mortgage lending and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO and military families. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

