CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An Amazon Best Seller that (in one month) sold more copies than the average non-fiction life-time sales, and over a two-day period out-performed Michelle Obama's memoir, Yvonne Winkler's, "Freedom Seeker: Reclaiming Feminine Wisdom," is about the power of tangible and lasting transformative change.

Throughout the book, we learn about Yvonne's journey over barbed wired fences, through debilitating dependencies and eventually the possibility of freedom.

"Freedom Seeker: Reclaiming Feminine Wisdom" "Freedom Seeker: Reclaiming Feminine Wisdom," A memoir by Yvonne Winkler continues to empower women to lead a life of their choosing!

"Especially during the month of International Women's Day, my goal is to inspire women so that they walk away with actionable, engaging, and unforgettable tips on mental health, women's wellness and productivity," said Winkler, of her memoir released last November.

Why Yvonne? She's been a freedom seeker all her life, having escaped the barbed wire fences and mind control of former communist Germany, she intimately understands how fear blocks our path to the life we want. With over eighteen years of business development, consulting and marketing experience, she coaches women to find the clarity they want and harness the strength they already have to live a life they choose.

About Yvonne Winkler – Yvonne Winkler is the CEO of Lotus Consulting Inc. an organization on a mission to support women's wellbeing through empowerment, harmony, and collaboration. Yvonne is a Birkman Certified Professional (BCP), student of the Academy of Emerging Women, business graduate from Saint Francis Xavier University, mental health advocate, speaker, facilitator, author, Schnauzer mama, and nature lover.

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Selly Principio-George

Principio PR Inc.

E: [email protected]

T: 403.703.4440

SOURCE Yvonne Winkler