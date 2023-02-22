Freedom Solar Power Installs Solar Arrays at Parkway Honda Dealership--Dover, Ohio's Latest Solar Trailblazing Hub

Parkway Honda Paves the Way Among Ohio Dealerships as a Solar Pioneer with Investment in On-Site Power Generation

DOVER, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Solar Power, a Texas-based, nationally-leading residential and commercial solar power provider, today announced its contract with Parkway Auto Group to install solar arrays at its Honda dealership in Dover, Ohio. This solar initiative by Parkway Honda clears the way for future solar installments at Parkway dealerships as the company strives towards becoming 75% sustainable in the near future. Parkway Honda is setting a new standard amongst Ohio automotive dealerships by investing in on-site power generation and becoming one of the first car dealerships in Tuscarawas County to do so.

Parkway Auto Group Honda Dealership rooftop solar array in Dover, Ohio

"Parkway Honda's partnership with Freedom Solar is making waves as one of Ohio's premier solar installations in the automotive industry," said Freedom Solar CEO Bret Biggart. "We are proud to partner with them in making their business more energy-efficient and helping them become one step closer to their sustainable goals."

Freedom Solar installed a 7,038 sq. ft. solar array that consists of 248 panels, producing 120.3 kilowatts (kW) of on-site power at Parkway Honda and is able to generate over $378,000 worth of 20-year savings. Each year, Parkway Honda will reduce their carbon footprint by over 91.9 metric tons of CO2 with their solar array. The amount of CO2 emissions offset by this solar system per year is equivalent to 1,516 trees planted and 20 cars taken off the road. The solar array was recently completed in February.

"We couldn't be happier with our decision," said Parkway Honda's Partner, Mark C. Mears. "We are one of the first dealerships in the county to go solar and we are proud to be leading the way within Dover and Tuscarawas County. By diminishing our carbon footprint, we are achieving advantages never seen before rather than just reducing our electricity bill."

The decision to go solar impacts a wide range of components beyond electricity bills. Mears stated several factors played into the company's decision to move forward with the conversion to on-site power generation at its Honda dealership, a decision they have been contemplating for awhile. Some of the factors included: financial local and federal incentives, the testimony of dealers in other parts of the state who have already transitioned, and the fact that the Honda dealership has ample roof area to accommodate solar arrays powerful enough to offset a large percentage of their energy costs. Mears chose Freedom Solar as their solar contractor after a referral from Honda Green Dealer, an initiative designed by Honda to aid independently owned and operated Honda dealers in reducing their environmental footprint. As a proud participant in the Honda Green Dealer Program, Parkway Honda strives to implement green initiatives within the dealership, including battery stored energy. Committed to a cleaner, greener future, Parkway Honda is working to reduce their energy usage and upgrading their operations to become more sustainable.

"Installing solar has become a cost-reduction strategy for entrepreneurial automotive dealers and is growing rapidly amongst dealerships nationwide," said Biggart.

Since 2020, the federal solar investment tax credit (ITC) has been a major pull towards organization's choosing to go solar. As part of a broad initiative to make renewable energy like solar an attractive alternative to traditional electric power, Congress extended the solar tax credit through 2023.

Freedom Solar's commercial specialty has been in the Auto Dealer space, having completed a vast amount of turn-key solar generation systems for dealers across America. Solar is inevitable for car dealerships, and the Solar/Dealership relationship exemplifies a hand-in-glove fit. Businesses across the country are going solar due to its increasing affordability, but none more so than the automotive industry. According to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), energy costs can be a dealership's third-highest overhead operating expense due to long operating hours and energy-intensive showrooms and lots. Dealers have also been reporting rising electric costs, thus, for these reasons, many dealerships are turning to solar power to mitigate their high energy expenditures and ensure electricity reliability.

"From a financial standpoint, going solar was an extremely smart investment," said Mears. "Switching to solar power also demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability, which is an integral aspect of our company that we consistently strive towards."

About Freedom Solar

Founded in 2007, Freedom Solar is an industry leader in turnkey solar installations, providing high-quality, cost-effective, reliable solar solutions for residential and commercial markets nationwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Freedom Solar also has operations in Colorado, Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina. A Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer and the only SunPower® Master Dealer in Texas, Colorado, and Florida, the firm has installed more than 154 megawatts of solar panels since 2007, ranking as the tenth-largest solar installer in the US and the third-largest in Texas. Freedom Solar has completed projects for numerous national and multinational corporate clients, including Whole Foods Market, Shake Shack, Office Depot, Holiday Inn Express, Home2 Suites by Hilton, The University of Texas at Austin and numerous automotive dealerships, such as Honda, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Maserati, Subaru and Toyota. For more information, visit https://www.freedomsolarpower.com or follow @freedomsolarpwr on Twitter and @freedom_solar_power on Instagram.

About Parkway Honda

Family owned and operated since 1957, Parkway Auto Group has served the Dover, Ohio community with integrity, fairness, and exceptional car care for nearly 70 years. On March 1, 1987, Parkway Honda, the first dealership in the Parkway Auto Group, opens as Park Honda South, on 4th Street in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Over the years it grew and set one of the highest Honda new car sales penetrations in the state of Ohio. In 2005 Parkway Honda moved into the blue and white image facility along I-77, on Commercial Parkway. With commitment to customers well beyond the date of purchase, Parkway Honda prides themselves on optimal customer service. Parkway Honda has won the coveted President's Award from Honda of North America for 11 years for Service and Parts. Offering customers expert maintenance for their vehicles, new and used car sales, and financing, Parkway strives to be a go-to source for all customer's driving needs. Parkway Honda is committed to doing business your way, the right way, Parkway. For more information on Parkway Honda, visit https://www.4parkwayhonda.com, follow @Pkwyhondadover on Twitter, @pkwyhonda on Instagram, or @Parkwayhondadover on Facebook.

