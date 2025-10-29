Freedom Surgical Center Partners with Olena Medical to Elevate Anesthesia Care

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Surgical Center (FSC), a premier outpatient surgical facility committed to providing patient-centered and innovative surgical care is pleased to announce a collaborative relationship with Olena Medical, a physician-owned leader in anesthesia, pain and other medical specialties. Olena Medical will provide FSC with comprehensive anesthesia services, including pre-operative evaluation, intra-operative anesthesia care, and comprehensive post-operative management.

Enhancing Patient Experience and Safety

Freedom Surgical Center, established in 2021 and located in Bloomfield, NJ, operates a state-of-the-art facility spanning over 7,500 square feet. Dedicated to "uncompromising personal attention to their patients," "unwavering commitment to safety," and "innovative methods to ensure best practices," FSC's mission is to make positive, measurable differences in the health of the patients and communities it serves. freedomsurg.com

Olena Medical brings to this collaboration a disciplined, patient-focused model of anesthesia care. As a physician-owned and operated practice with a strong leadership team, with extensive clinical, academic, and operational experience, Olena is known for combining clinical excellence, safety, and compassion in their care. They provide the full spectrum of anesthetic techniques, and perioperative medical management with rigorous adherence to current guidelines, best practice models and quality standards. Unlike many other anesthesia providers that perform protocol driven anesthetics, Olena anesthesiologists take the time to tailor the anesthetic and perioperative management of each patient so that their care is optimal for them.

What This Means for Patients and Physicians

Seamless Care Continuum: Patients at FSC will now benefit from full anesthesia coverage from evaluation prior to surgery through recovery and pain control, ensuring continuity, consistency, and comfort.



Leadership Statements

"We are very pleased to partner with Olena Medical. Their reputation for high clinical standards, patient safety and compassionate care aligns perfectly with our values at Freedom Surgical Center, Dr. Michael Kaiser of Freedom Surgical Center.

"Our goal is to provide anesthesia care that not only meets technical standards but also puts patients' comfort and dignity first. The profoundly gifted surgeons and staff at Freedom Surgical Center share that single focus on their patients and together provide a novel outpatient surgical environment that delivers a level of patient care far above that typical in surgical centers," said Dr. Paul Langevin, CEO, Olena Medical.

About the Organizations

Freedom Surgical Center is an outpatient surgical facility with an emphasis on neurosurgery in Bloomfield, NJ, founded in 2021. FSC is committed to delivering the highest quality, patient-focused surgical care, in a tranquil and safe environment. The center is equipped to serve a diverse patient populations with the latest in surgical technology, anesthesia services and perioperative medical care, in a comforting environment focused on patient satisfaction. freedomsurg.com

Olena Medical specializes in ambulatory anesthesia and perioperative services. Providing care in New Jersey and other locations, Olena combines experienced board-certified anesthesiologists with rigorous credentials, comprehensive patient care models (pre-, intra-, and post-operative), and a commitment to operational integrity, leadership, and professionalism. Oleneamedical.com

SOURCE Olena Medical. LLC