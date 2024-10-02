Freedom to Read Community Day of Action Rallies Support for America's Libraries on October 19

100+ events nationwide join to spark local support for libraries, civic engagement

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Banned Books Week 2024 (Sept. 22-28), the American Library Association (ALA) and the ALA-founded Unite Against Book Bans campaign are joining some of the nation's largest and smallest library systems to celebrate America's libraries, safeguard the freedom to read and encourage civic participation in a Freedom to Read Community Day of Action on October 19.

100+ events in 35 states will celebrate the essential role libraries play in the functioning of American democracy. Post this On Saturday, October 19, 2024, more than 100 of the nation’s largest urban and smallest rural libraries, bookstores, readers and other partners nationwide are joining the Freedom to Read Community Day of Action, hosting rallies and community events to unite against book bans and demonstrate the shared commitment to this fundamental freedom to read.

Organized in partnership with the Brooklyn, Queens and New York Public Libraries, and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, the Freedom to Read Community Day of Action is in response to the wave of book banning and censorship that started gathering momentum in 2020. Coordinated attempts to censor reading material continue to impact schools and public libraries nationwide, threatening the First Amendment rights of all Americans.

ALA President Cindy Hohl said, "At a time when our nation and the world is full of division, there is one place in almost every community with a welcome for everyone. At the library, we can make ourselves at home with a familiar story – and we can step outside our comfort zone with a book about unfamiliar places, characters and ideas. There's no limit to what we can learn, including how to participate in this democracy that gives us the freedom to read. I call on communities across the nation to show up for their libraries – and each other – on October 19."

More than 100 events in 35 states and the District of Columbia will bring together diverse communities to share positive, galvanizing messages about the power of libraries and the essential role they play in the functioning of American democracy. Many events will highlight the importance of participation in local, state and federal elections, with several hosting on-site voter registration.

"Book banning has surged at an alarming rate in recent years, with a record number of bans reported last year," said Brooklyn Public Library President and CEO Linda E. Johnson, New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx and Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. The three libraries - some of the largest in the nation - are holding separate events that will feature speakers and activities that honor the joy of reading and thinking independently.

"Librarians nationwide are facing verbal abuse, death threats, and, in some cases, even criminal charges and jail time," they said. "As bastions of intellectual freedom, public libraries are at the forefront of this battle. On October 19, New York City will join our counterparts across the country to stand up for free, unfettered access to information. Upholding diverse perspectives and a broad range of ideas is not only essential to the core mission of libraries, but to our democracy."

The full list of local event hosts on the Unite Against Book Bans website reveals a diverse array of participating communities:

In Texas , the state chapter of Authors Against Book Bans will host a postcard party for community members to write notes of support to school librarians facing challenges.

In Rhode Island , library patrons who checked out materials during Banned Books Week are invited to return for an all-ages open book club on October 19 .

In Alabama , a local business will host a booth at a Halloween-themed family event to talk to people about recognizing the "scary stories" people are telling about books, how to shine a light on the truth, and stand up for the freedom to read.

In Utah , event attendees will be invited to visit "quiet corners throughout the library so you can express your right to read the books you choose for yourself, without government interference!"

Other sites are planning read-ins with local leaders, documentary screenings, open mic nights and more.

"In small and rural communities across the country, the freedom to read is essential for fostering informed residents and diverse perspectives," said Kate Laughlin, Executive Director of ARSL. "Public libraries play a vital role in upholding this American value by providing access to a wide range of materials, hosting community programs, and ensuring that all voices are heard. They serve as safe havens for exploration and education, empowering individuals to engage critically with the world around them. We hope small town America will join ARSL and others in celebrating this community day of action on October 19."

The Unite Against Book Bans campaign is providing free materials to support in-person events and social media engagement, including an event planning and promotion guide; customizable and printable posters, flyers, buttons, and photo props; a template media advisory; tips for preparing speakers to keep events nonpartisan and welcoming; and ways to take action during and after October 19 to protect the freedom to read. Complete information is available at https://uniteagainstbookbans.org/day-of-action/. To add a virtual or in-person event to the public list, complete the October 19 participation form.

