Freedom Trail Capital Invited to Join Plug In Ventures' Founder & Investor Roundtable Series Alongside Leading Investors from Vamos Ventures and Kapor Capital

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Trail Capital has been invited to participate in Plug In Ventures ' Founder & Investor Roundtable Series in Los Angeles, joining a curated group of investors and leaders from organizations including the NBA , Vamos Ventures , Kapor Capital , and Plug In Ventures for an interactive working session focused on early-stage growth.

Plug In Ventures' Founder & Investor Roundtable Series

The session brings together pre-seed and seed-stage founders with leading investors, industry experts, and service providers in a hands-on format designed to help founders move from early traction to scalable growth. Unlike traditional panels, the roundtable emphasizes direct engagement across topics such as fundraising readiness, enterprise sales, AI in startup operations, and building the legal and financial infrastructure required to scale.

The event will also feature a special presentation to finalists from the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition that emerged from All-Star Weekend, bringing together leaders across venture, culture, and the broader NBA ecosystem for a shared moment of recognition and momentum.

"Freedom Trail Capital was built on a simple belief: the best founders don't just need capital, they need access to the right rooms, alignment with the right partners, and relationships that accelerate momentum at exactly the right moment," Samyr Laine , Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "What's compelling about this session is that it mirrors how real progress actually happens today: through direct, unfiltered collaboration, where founders and investors are working through challenges side by side in real time."

Freedom Trail Capital focuses on investing in consumer brands that sit at the convergence of culture, lifestyle, and influence, particularly those with the potential to scale through thoughtful partnerships with talent and public figures. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM PST and conclude at 5:30 PM PST, with attendees encouraged to arrive early to participate fully in roundtable allocations and discussions. Please register on Luma to see the exact location of this event.

Freedom Trail Capital's participation underscores its continued focus on supporting founders who are not only building strong businesses, but shaping culture, bringing a differentiated perspective to venture through its network across sports, entertainment, and consumer markets.

About Freedom Trail Capital

Freedom Trail Capital is a consumer fund investing at the intersection of culture, lifestyle, and influence. The firm backs consumer goods and technology companies that are either founded by (or authentically partnered with) public figures or celebrities, and that offer a fresh take on their category with clear product-market fit. When a standout brand doesn't yet have a talent partner, Freedom Trail can help identify and connect with someone who brings genuine alignment and strategic value.

Through deep operational experience, we've seen that in consumer, a standout product and well-crafted brand, paired with the right talent partner, has the potential to result in an extremely successful business. More than just capital, Freedom Trail offers strategic partnership for brands, adding value in ways few firms can thanks to our unique positioning and understanding of culture and influence.

Contact:

Ludington Media on behalf of Freedom Trail Capital

[email protected]

Phone: 551 795 5950

SOURCE Freedom Trail Capital