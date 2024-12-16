Freedom Trail Capital Named 'Most Innovative Equity Investments Firm in North America' by Wealth & Finance International

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based Freedom Trail Capital has been named the Most Innovative Equity Investments Firm - North America in Wealth & Finance International's 2024 Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards. This accolade reflects Freedom Trail's commitment to reshaping the future of venture capital by investing in culturally influential mission-driven consumer brands.

Samyr Laine, Managing Partner of Freedom Trail Capital
Freedom Trail Capital is co-founded by Samyr Laine and Ayanna Alexander-Laine, both Olympians. With a portfolio centered around mission-oriented, celebrity-backed consumer brands, Freedom Trail Capital has seen a number of milestones across its portfolio companies. Some of which include:

"We are honored to be included in this list of notable firms. Our team is dedicated to investing in founders and brands that drive change and innovation," said Samyr Laine, Managing Partner and GP of Freedom Trail Capital. "This award reinforces our mission to democratize access to venture capital and champion the next generation of trail-blazing, transformative consumer brands."

For more information about Freedom Trail Capital and their portfolio of brand partners, please visit Samyr Laine and Freedom Trail Capital on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/samyrlaine/ 

Media Contact:

LM on behalf of Freedom Trail Capital

[email protected] 

Olivia Ludington

New York, NY

(551) 795-5950

