Freedom Trail Capital Named 'Most Innovative Equity Investments Firm in North America' by Wealth & Finance International

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based Freedom Trail Capital has been named the Most Innovative Equity Investments Firm - North America in Wealth & Finance International's 2024 Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards. This accolade reflects Freedom Trail' s commitment to reshaping the future of venture capital by investing in culturally influential mission-driven consumer brands.

Samyr Laine, Managing Partner of Freedom Trail Capital

Freedom Trail Capital is co-founded by Samyr Laine and Ayanna Alexander-Laine, both Olympians . With a portfolio centered around mission-oriented, celebrity-backed consumer brands, Freedom Trail Capital has seen a number of milestones across its portfolio companies. Some of which include:

"We are honored to be included in this list of notable firms. Our team is dedicated to investing in founders and brands that drive change and innovation," said Samyr Laine , Managing Partner and GP of Freedom Trail Capital. "This award reinforces our mission to democratize access to venture capital and champion the next generation of trail-blazing, transformative consumer brands."

