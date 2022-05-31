FreedomInvesting.com Launches Its Platform to Help Busy Professionals Earn Back Their Time Through Passive Real Estate Investing

FreedomInvesting.com is a private equity firm focused on acquiring commercial real estate investments in the Midwest and Sun Belt markets.

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomInvesting.com, a Chicago-based private equity firm, today announced the launch of its new platform to help busy professionals create passive income and earn back their time through investing in real estate syndications. The company's value-add real estate strategy will focus on acquisition and development opportunities in the multifamily and senior housing sectors, with the flexibility to pursue assets in other sectors opportunistically.

Left to right: Kris Toribio, Angela Toribio, April Trillana, Julian Trillana

FreedomInvesting.com is a partnership of experienced real estate investors led by Kris Toribio, a doctorate-prepared Nurse Anesthetist who set out to help other healthcare providers discover the power of passive investing through group investments called syndications. Through passive investing, busy professionals can invest their money in real estate, build wealth, and impact local communities, all without the hassles of being a landlord.

"Coming from a unique position as both healthcare providers and real estate investors, we have realized that for many in our industry, money is not so much an issue as time," said Kris Toribio. "I have witnessed firsthand my colleagues struggle to find last-minute childcare, miss their child's soccer game, or not be home in time for dinner, all because of the unique responsibilities that come with working in a busy healthcare environment."

Mr. Toribio added, "We are excited and eager to make a positive impact in the lives of our investors and in the communities we invest in. Our goal is to provide our fellow colleagues and other busy professionals the opportunity to achieve lifestyle flexibility, passive income, and build generational wealth without having to work until they are 65."

"Kris and the team have done an outstanding job reaching this significant milestone. We believe FreedomInvesting.com perfectly summarizes the vision for the company and its investor partners," said senior advisor Jim Biggs, a 25-year real estate veteran and founder of the GOB Network with over $450MM in assets under management. "Given the historically low housing supply and the silver tsunami rolling in, FreedomInvesting.com is well-positioned to capitalize on the increased demand for affordable housing and senior living."

In less than two years, FreedomInvesting.com grew its local real estate networking group, Windy City REI, to over 550 members. The group is hosting its second annual real estate conference in July and is expecting over 350 attendees from across the country. Kris Toribio is also the host of the Freedom Investing Podcast set to launch in June, where he will interview industry experts on the topics of mindset, investing, and personal finance in pursuit of achieving time freedom in their lives.

FreedomInvesting.com seeks to partner with experienced operators along the Sunbelt and Midwest markets. The firm is actively evaluating new investments and welcomes any investment opportunities that fit its criteria.

About FreedomInvesting.com

FreedomInvesting.com is a private equity firm based in Chicago, IL that invests in commercial real estate assets. We seek value-add investment opportunities backed by strong markets that are poised for growth, providing passive risk-adjusted returns to our investment partners. Our differentiated strategy is centered on the acquisition, development, and repositioning of multifamily and senior housing facilities (typically from $10-100 million in enterprise value), with a deep understanding and appreciation of the unique challenges and opportunities such investments present. To learn more, please visit www.freedominvesting.com.

For information, contact:

Kris Toribio

Principal, Managing Partner

(224) 470-1562

[email protected]

Julian Trillana

Director of Acquisitions

April Trillana

Director of Asset Management

Angela Toribio

Director of Marketing

