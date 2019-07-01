FreedomPay and Agilysys Renew Partnership Providing for Commerce Solutions

PHILADELPHIA and ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the leading global consumer-centric commerce payments platform, today announced an extension and expansion of its five-year partnership with Agilysys, a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, with a goal of building upon an already successful partnership to increase the market presence and business success for both companies

This partnership extension will provide new significant advances for Agilysys through the FreedomPay Commerce Platform. Agilysys customers will be able to enhance their guest experience by leveraging FreedomPay's security, payment, and value added services, including Pay-at-Table technology, Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"Agilysys was one of our earliest partners and, from the outset, has been one of our strongest," said SVP Client Solutions at FreedomPay, Scott Carcillo. "We are very excited to be extending the relationship's term and scope as we continue to serve merchants and customers using Agilysys."

"We have successfully partnered with FreedomPay for five years and are excited to extend our relationship to include new functionality we can provide our customers," said Agilysys Chief Technology Officer, Prabuddha Biswas. "This agreement covers rGuest® Pay, our secure payment processing solution, and allows us to continue enhancing our customers' access to validated P2PE, EMV payment gateways as a fully integrated solution along with our existing robust point of sale and property management system solutions."

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay, the industry's first Transatlantic payments solution platform, is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way to simplify complex payment environments, enabling merchants with EMV, Tokenization, Contactless and DCC capabilities. FreedomPay maintains a robust internal security environment and is validated by the PCI Security Standards Council against Data Security Standard (DSS), as well as Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE). Global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services. FreedomPay provides broad integration across merchant point-of-sale sites, payment device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption. For more information, please visit: www.freedompay.com.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS) , property management (PMS) , inventory and procurement , payments , and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com .

SOURCE FreedomPay

Related Links

http://corporate.freedompay.com

