FreedomPay and J.P. Morgan Strengthen Collaboration to Support Omni-Channel Solutions across Retailers in the UK and Europe

#1 European web-based transaction Acquirer, J.P. Morgan selects FreedomPay to include card present offerings – enabling in store payment for the first time

PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the Next Level Commerce™ platform of choice for thousands of merchants globally, announce they have expanded their commerce offering across the UK, EU, Switzerland, and parts of the Nordics through a collaboration with J.P. Morgan.

As consumers return to shopping in-store, FreedomPay and J.P. Morgan have come together to provide an enhanced experience supported by Touchless Commerce solutions including contactless card payment and digital wallet acceptance and PCI-Validated P2PE security.

"FreedomPay is excited to expand our relationship with J.P. Morgan to offer greater functionality to millions of shoppers across in-store payments," said Tony Hammond, SVP of Global Product Delivery at FreedomPay. "Advances in technology and changes in consumer behavior since COVID-19 has led many merchants to rethink their approach to customer experiences and the world of commerce."

FreedomPay's platform offers many benefits to retail brands, including:

The ability to unify commerce across properties, channels, and regions within a single 'open', fully agnostic, flexible platform.

The opportunity to centralize all data reporting in one smart portal called Business Intelligence that shows payments and reconciliation records.

The chance for customers to pay contactless in-store and to create a touchless ecosystem.

The power to enhance commerce by market-leading technology, FreedomPay merges security, identity, payments, loyalty, and advertising.

"Our work with FreedomPay will support us in offering an in-store payment option to build upon our established eCommerce processing capabilities," said Basil Bailey, Head of Product for EMEA Merchant Services at J.P. Morgan. "Streamlining merchants' operations will help save them costs, time and drive growth."

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

SOURCE FreedomPay

Related Links

corporate.freedompay.com

