FreedomPay announces Barclays will Test DecisionPoint Network™ in Philadelphia Market

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the world's leading consumer-centric commerce platform, has announced that Barclays US Consumer Bank, one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers in the United States, will test FreedomPay's proprietary DecisionPoint Network™ (DPN) to promote the Eagles Extra Points Credit Card to Philadelphia Eagles fans at the point of sale in real time. The pilot program will run the entire 2019 Philadelphia Eagles season.

DecisionPoint Network™ is FreedomPay's proprietary marketing platform that enables brands to maximize consumer interactions at the point of sale. Merchants that opt-in and take advantage of DecisionPoint Network™ can drive loyalty and increase average order value (AOV) by delivering targeted rewards, discounts, and offers in real-time while providing brand advertisers with the ability to reach hundreds of millions of customers in premium venues that include theme parks, stadiums, universities, airports, restaurants, retail stores, and hotels around the world.

DecisionPoint Network™ capitalizes on the highly engaged time period during the checkout process. Additionally, it offers 100% viewability and ad exposure of 10-15 seconds, while being a robust and secure marketing solution.

"We are delighted to have Barclays, one of the world's most significant financial credit card and payment service providers, utilizing the solution," said Nate Ware, vice president of digital development, FreedomPay.

"At Barclays, we constantly look for ways to leverage the latest technology to advance our offerings and increase our reach among consumers," said Michael Bolmer, senior director, travel & affinity partnerships, Barclays. "We are excited to see how FreedomPay's platform will allows us to directly engage with football fans and more effectively market the incredible value the Eagles Extra Points Card delivers."

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services. FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a consistent, repeatable experience on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.freedompay.com.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers in the United States. The bank creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions, and offers its own branded online savings accounts and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com .

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com .

