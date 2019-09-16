FreedomPay announces Paradies Lagardère as latest DecisionPoint Network™ Partner

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the world's leading consumer-centric commerce platform, has announced that Paradies Lagardère, the travel retail and dining leader in North America, has joined it's DecisionPoint Network™ platform. Building upon the established secure payments services FreedomPay provides at many of Paradies Lagardère's traditional retail outlets, such as CNBC Store, NBC Today Show Store, Brooks Brothers, and hundreds of shopping and dining establishments in more than 100 US airports including Atlanta, JFK, LAX and Philadelphia, Paradies Lagardère customers will now simultaneously experience relevant and targeted advertising in real time.

DecisionPoint Network™ is FreedomPay's proprietary marketing platform that enables brands to maximize consumer interactions at the point of sale. Merchants that opt-in and take advantage of DecisionPoint Network™ can drive loyalty and increase average order value (AOV) by delivering targeted rewards, discounts, and offers in real-time; while providing brand advertisers with the ability to reach hundreds of millions of customers in premium venues that include theme parks, stadiums, universities, airports, restaurants, retail stores, and hotels around the world.

DecisionPoint Network™ capitalizes on the highly-engaged time period during the checkout process. Additionally, it offers 100% viewability; ad exposure of 10-15 seconds; and is insusceptible to ad fraud, ad blocking, and harmful content that can negatively impact brand advertisers.

"Paradies Lagardère continues to be an innovative leader in the travel retail and dining sector," said Nate Ware, Vice President of Digital Development at FreedomPay. "By joining FreedomPay's DecisionPoint Network™, Paradies Ladgardère is able to provide travellers with an enhanced experience at the point of sale by providing added value through targeted brand advertising; a true win-win for DecisionPoint Network™ partners."

Shawn Lauria, Senior Director of Procurement at Paradies Lagardère added, "We are very pleased to be working together with FreedomPay and utilizing their state of the art technology which enables our transactions to run smoothly and efficiently. With the latest addition of their DecisionPoint Network™, we will create and deliver increased value and opportunity for our discerning customer base."

FreedomPay's integrated consumer-centric commerce platform offers market-leading technology that supports merchants at hundreds of thousands of sites worldwide merging security, identity, payments, loyalty and advertising. The DecisionPoint Network™ is available everywhere consumer transactions are "Secured by FreedomPay".

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, Tokenization, Contactless and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services. With broad integrations across top point-of-sale, payment device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption, FreedomPay, the industry's first TransAtlantic payments solution, is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. For more information, go to www.freedompay.com.

About Paradies Lagardère

Paradies Lagardère specializes in three key airport concessions areas: Food and Beverage, Travel Essentials and Specialty Retail. Within Travel Essentials and Specialty Retail, we offer a diverse mix of categories including fashion, luxury, electronics, convenience, sports, luggage, jewelry, and souvenirs. Paradies Lagardère also delivers high-end restaurants, quick-serve and casual restaurants, and quality bars, including local, national and international brands that provide travelers delicious dining options. For more information, visit www.paradieslagardere.com, and find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linked In.

