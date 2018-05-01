FreedomPay Launches Award-Winning Commerce Platform in Europe, Hammond named Managing Director

Hammond's appointment is notable as the world's fastest growing commerce platform is introduced to the European market. Industry leading Enterprise customers across hospitality, lodging, retail and food service are utilizing the FreedomPay Commerce Platform to support and link global operations spanning North America and Europe. As the first PCI validated point-to-point encryption commerce platform capable of providing TransAtlantic services with both card present and card-not-present scenarios, FreedomPay is widely recognized as having partnerships and integrations with the leading providers across payments including; POS systems, eCommerce providers, acquirers and processors delivering a fully integrated solution throughout Europe.

"Our clients are increasingly demanding a secure solution that can seamlessly integrate diverse payment methodologies and currencies on a single, unified platform," said Tom Durovsik, Founder and CEO of FreedomPay. "As a leader in the payments solutions space in the UK and beyond, Tony is uniquely positioned to spearhead our European expansion as we continue to offer technology excellence and new revenue streams to merchants of all sizes."

Hammond brings nearly 40 years of integrated payments solutions, technology and product marketing experience to FreedomPay. Previously, Hammond served as Senior Director, EMEA – Payment Solutions at Oracle, where he was responsible for defining and implementing Oracle's global payments strategy across Hospitality and Retail POS and Property Management Solutions. In this role, he developed partnerships with providers of state of the art applications, terminals, gateways and card processing throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. "In the many years I have been delivering innovative solutions to merchants, the FreedomPay Commerce Platform represents an enormous step forward in security, innovation and overall merchant flexibility. We are excited to introduce a new standard of excellence to the rapidly growing payments industry", said Tony Hammond, Managing Director FreedomPay Europe.

In addition, Hammond has served at MICROS as Payment Solutions Director, EMEA, where he was responsible for business growth in credit, debit and other forms of electronic payment solutions, and as Product Director, where he headed innovation for Java based POS store management and digital payment solutions. Alongside payment systems and solutions, Hammond has a broad background that includes leadership roles in business systems and technology.

FreedomPay has been helping merchants across multiple verticals securely embrace the latest payment options for nearly two decades. The company has grown exponentially on the strength of its industry leading commerce platform, increasing its presence in key markets across the U.S. and internationally in order to deliver secure payment-processing capabilities and insights to more customers across the globe. The FreedomPay Advanced Commerce Platform is the first PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution to offer a full suite of merchant capabilities including; EMV, Contactless, Tokenization, dynamic currency conversion and real-time data capabilities.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, Tokenization, Contactless and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services. With broad integrations across top point-of-sale, device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption, FreedomPay, the industry's first TransAtlantic payments solution, is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. For more information, go to www.freedompay.com.

