FreedomPay Unifies Commerce Data Into Actionable Business Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™, introduces an industry-leading business intelligence solution that transforms digital strategy and consumer experience for merchants globally. Through BI, merchants can leverage commerce data to analyze sales performance across all selling systems, and contextualize purchase patterns all within unique, customized consumer segments.

By converging data accessibility and proactive intelligence, merchants will be equipped with the information to drive smarter, more effective strategic decisions – lower overall cost of payment acceptance, steer consumer behavior and target specific products. FreedomPay's insights and analytics solution will leverage transactional data from merchant payment ecosystems to generate deeper business understanding. The insights engine further empowers merchants to affect consumer behavior and drive organizations toward a competitive analytical mindset.

"FreedomPay's Business Intelligence solution will provide a unified view of enterprise commerce and put the power of insights truly into the hands of merchants," said Chris Kronenthal, President and CTO of FreedomPay. "Utilizing analytical methods, merchants will have the opportunity to understand their business using data driven intelligence. Seamlessly and turn-key access forecasting, consumer segmentation and market analysis, allowing merchants to dig into transactional data. Best of all – it's all out of the box; no expensive infrastructure or management costs necessary."

FreedomPay's BI solution will deliver value to multiple sectors within its enterprise clients including Sales, Operations, Finance and Marketing. Merchants will now be able to integrate competitive intelligence in their strategic decision-making by relying on insights developed from curated enterprise data.



FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

During the onset and aftermath of COVID-19, FreedomPay introduces the Touchless Commerce program, ensuring the safety of merchants and customers globally. Whether in a restaurant, airport, convenience store, retail outlet or hotel, enabling touchless commerce makes the checkout experience swift, simple and secure.

