Freedomverse and the Tourism Authority of Thailand Partner to Elevate Thailand Travel Experience with the Freedom World Mobile App

BANGKOK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedomverse, the innovative Web3 builder behind the Freedom World application, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) under the campaign "Discover Thailand by Amazing Thailand x Freedom World." Introducing the groundbreaking Freedom World mobile application designed to enhance community-driven experiences with Web3 technology. The app facilitates engagement and information exchange through the Discover Thailand community. The initial focus is on Koh Samui, one of the top destinations, and its neighboring islands, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao islands, located in the Gulf of Thailand, aiming to stimulate travel during the Green Season from July to October 2024. The ultimate goal is to position Thailand as a leading destination seamlessly integrating technology with travel (Travel Tech).

By leveraging cutting-edge Web3 technology, the Freedom World application highlights the benefits of incorporating new tech to elevate the travel experience in Thailand. The app aims to facilitate and create a community for domestic and international travelers. It is available in Thai and English and offers features including push notifications, which allow travelers to stay updated with current events and promotions, interactive maps, gamified activities and missions with rewards for the completion, and community-building functionalities that allow members to chat and invite other members and connect with fellow travelers. Local merchants and businesses who join the campaign can subsequently contribute to offering curated experiences and engaging with the community members.

Somradee Chitchong, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at TAT, said, "TAT aims to revitalize Thailand's tourism industry in 2024 with a focus on quality and sustainable transformation. Our strategic goals include elevating the supply chain to emphasize quality and sustainability, improving tourism infrastructure to facilitate travel at every touchpoint, leveraging digital technology for sustainable growth, and effectively managing external risks. This partnership with the Freedom World application aligns with these goals and provides a digital platform that enhances travel experiences for the new generation of travelers."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to bring a new dimension of travel experiences through the Freedom World application," said Didi Wimonpun Wiboonma, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of Freedomverse. "As a leader in the Web 3 space in Thailand and globally, our mission is to make technology accessible and beneficial for everyone. This partnership in our home country perfectly aligns with our mission and commitment to co-creating and expanding the ecosystem, providing equal opportunities for small businesses and communities."

This collaboration highlights Thailand's commitment to integrating advanced technology into travel and local business, showcasing the development of digital tools and promoting travel tech. The Discover Thailand campaign aims to include more than 50 local businesses during the initial launch and plans to expand to other provinces across Thailand in the next phases. This will foster long-term relationships between business owners and tourists, reinforcing Thailand's image as a destination for the new generation, especially digital nomads, and driving tourism revenue to local communities, contributing to sustainable economic growth.

Freedomverse is dedicated to providing intuitive and easy-to-adopt technology that showcases diverse use cases of blockchain. By pushing boundaries and changing perceptions, Freedomverse aims to demonstrate the capabilities of blockchain technology in various aspects of everyday life. This partnership with the TAT is a testament to Freedomverse's belief in co-creation, growing the ecosystem with a mindset of abundance, and offering an even playing field for small business operators.

About Freedomverse

Freedomverse is a pioneering technology company focused on developing innovative solutions using blockchain technology. With a commitment to creating user-friendly applications, Freedomverse aims to showcase the diverse and practical uses of blockchain, enhancing everyday experiences for users around the world.

About the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is the official government agency responsible for promoting and developing tourism in Thailand. With a mission to position Thailand as a premier global destination, TAT implements various campaigns and initiatives to attract tourists and enhance their travel experiences.

