FreedomWorks Slams GOP Surprise Billing Fix with New 'Outbreak' TV, Digital Ads

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FreedomWorks announced the launch of a new TV ad and district-targeted digital advocacy ads as part of their campaign calling on Republicans in Congress not to settle for surprise billing proposals that include government-set rates and would put America on a path toward a government-run single-payer system such as "Medicare for all."

The TV ad declaring a "new strain of 'Medicare for All' has been discovered on Capitol Hill in the GOP surprise billing proposal" highlights Sen. Lamar Alexander's (R-Tenn.) Lower Health Care Costs Act, S. 1895, and urges viewers to call their representatives in Congress and tell them "we can't afford government price controls." The 30-second spot, titled "Outbreak," is airing now in the Senator's home state on cable and broadcast stations in Nashville and Knoxville and is available to view here.

Adam Brandon, FreedomWorks President, commented: "An arbitration backstop would do little to negate the grave consequences that would come from giving the government rate-setting power. Conservatives in Congress, and all across the country, need to make it clear to Republican leaders who've lost sight of their commitment to free-market principles - any surprise billing proposal that would give bureaucrats in Washington the power to set prices for healthcare will be dead on arrival."

The six-figure campaign launching with the television ad in Tennessee includes a robust digital buy featuring the "outbreak" ads. The digital video ads will be airing in the beltway, and advocacy ads linking to an action center to contact congress will be served to voters in the home districts of Republican members in dozens of states across the country.

"Americans across the country are counting on Conservatives in Congress to see Senator Alexander's rate-setting approach for what it is – the foundation for 'Medicare for All,'" concluded Brandon.

The mission of FreedomWorks is to build, educate, and mobilize the largest network of activists advocating the principles of smaller government, lower taxes, free markets, personal liberty, and the rule of law.

SOURCE FreedomWorks