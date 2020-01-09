Freedonia Group: Growing Applications and Uses for Medical Device Pouches Increase Demand for These Products Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for medical device pouches is forecast to increase 3.7% annually to $780 million in 2023. Gains will be driven by:

the increasing applications in the unit-of-use primary packaging of small to medium-sized medical appliances, instruments, and supplies

their expanding use in the secondary packaging of diagnostic test packs, prefilled inhalers and syringes, and surgical and dental trays

Demand will also be supported by pouches' ability to be used to contain small to medium-size soft and semi-soft medical appliances and supplies that are not vulnerable to damage during shipping and storage.

Four-sided seal pouches will continue to account for the vast majority of pouch demand going forward. These pouches remain popular due to their ease-of-use and ability to be adapted to a broad range of small and medium-sized products. Three-sided seal are also used for medical devices, primarily as secondary packaging for trays and clamshells.

Demand for all medical device packaging in the US is forecast to expand 2.9% annually to over $6.7 billion in 2023. Growth will reflect the shift toward value-added containers and related accessories in the healthcare industry in order to support stricter infection and contamination prevention, improved performance efficiencies, and accurate information collection and recordkeeping.

