Freedonia Group: High-Performance Types Will Support Rising Demand for Asphalt Shingles Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asphalt shingle roofing demand is forecast to grow 1.5% per year to 153.31 million squares in 2023. Demand gains will be supported by such factors as:

homeowner interest in replacing existing worn or out-of-date asphalt shingle roofs with products that are more durable and aesthetically pleasing

continuing increases in single-family housing starts – asphalt shingles are the most commonly specified roofing material on new homes

efforts by insurance companies, building code professionals, and roofing contractors to require homeowners to replace older roofing materials (such as three-tab shingles) with more durable laminated asphalt shingles that can better withstand severe weather events

Standard laminated asphalt shingles will continue to account for almost 75% of asphalt shingle demand through 2023. Demand for standard laminated shingles will be stimulated by consumer interest in replacing three-tab shingle roofs with laminated varieties that have longer lifespans.

High-performance laminated asphalt shingles are expected to see the fastest growth of all asphalt shingle types through 2023, driven by a high level of consumer interest (especially among homeowners and roofing contractors) in these products' superior resistance to winds and their textured surfaces that create a more attractive home exterior.

