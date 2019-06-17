Freedonia Group: Outdoor Living Boom Paves Way for US Landscaping Products Growth

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Freedonia Group's new study on the US landscaping products market, consumers are crazy about outdoor living, and it's positively impacting demand for higher value hardscape products and outdoor heating implements. Outdoor living can be characterized by such activities as:

lounging (e.g., reading or watching TV)

cooking and dining

entertaining guests

gardening and landscaping

tailgating

As consumers seek to expand the square footage of their homes by creating more elaborate "outdoor rooms" that emulate the comfort and aesthetics of indoor living areas, they'll increasingly invest in more expensive (but better looking) hardscape products. Demand for hardscape products is expected to increase 5.4% per year through 2023, driven by interest in higher value products like:

stamped concrete plank pavers that resemble wood

natural stone products

porcelain pavers

permeable pavers that can help prevent issues with water runoff and flooding

Furthermore, outdoor living stalwarts like fire pits and chimeneas – part of the $665 million "other landscaping products" category – will see renewed interest from homeowners seeking to add ambiance to their outdoor rooms and extend their outdoor leisure time past sunset, particularly in cooler climates where outdoor living is seasonally limited.

