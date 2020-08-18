Freedonia Group's Kent Furst to Moderate Panel at Adhesives & Bonding Expo

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Freedonia Group's Kent Furst as he moderates a panel discussion with speakers from Avery Dennison, Huntsman, HB Fuller, and Mactac. The live, virtual discussion will take place on Monday, August 24 at noon through Adhesives & Bonding Expo Connect.

Read more here: https://www.adhesivesandbondingexpo.com/conference/sessions-overview/

According to the site, "The Foam Expo Connect and Adhesive & Bonding Expo Connect live sessions will cover the latest industry trends, foam and adhesive processing and application requirements, as well as, testing and validating foams and adhesives. With more than sixteen sessions and virtual round table topics spread over five days, Foam Expo Connect is bringing together the key stakeholders in the foam and adhesive industries covering the most up-to-date content, including industry requirements post COVID-19, balancing cost-efficiency with sustainability and more. View the full live sessions agenda below and sign-up to receive more information about the virtual event here."

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

http://www.freedoniagroup.com

