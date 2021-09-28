Freedonia Leadership to Present Packaging & Consumer Insights During 9/29 Live Virtual Event

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In coordination with TC Transcontinental, Jennifer Christ will present on the ways in which shifts in consumer behavior are influencing packaging markets, delivering insights drawn from proprietary consumer survey data. Interested parties are invited to attend for this virtual event, taking place Wednesday, September 29th 2021 at 2 PM EDT. Register here: https://app.livestorm.co/tc-transcontinental-packaging/inspiration-xchange-sparking-innovation-to-respond-to-the-future-consumer

According to Freedonia Group manager Jennifer Christ, "Consumers consider a variety of packaging features when shopping. Functionality is the most important as respondents a recent edition of The Freedonia Group National Online Consumer Survey considered packaging that extends shelf life to be the highest priority; 76% considered it a high- or medium- priority."

Furthermore, states Christ, "Packaging obviously plays a key role in extending shelf life and reducing waste, from protecting food from bruising or damage to providing the right balance of tight seal or breathability needed for a particular food item. Developments such as modified atmosphere packaging can further extend product shelf life."

Extending shelf-life is a key sustainability trend among food suppliers as they seek to reduce food waste and many have publicly announced specific goals that reduce food waste.

Jennifer Christ is Manager of the Consumer and Commercial Products Group at The Freedonia Group and Manager of Food & Beverage Research for Packaged Facts, where she oversees key areas of focus including packaging, food, lawn and garden products, outdoor living, home goods, textiles, and security.

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

