Freeform Conjures Up New "Hocus Pocus"-Themed Treats and Scents To Celebrate "31 Nights of Halloween"

Carvel® Ice Cream and Freeform are celebrating three spooky years of partnership with three new, wickedly delicious holiday treats in honor of the network's highly anticipated "31 Nights of Halloween" movie lineup and airings of the cult classic film Disney's "Hocus Pocus." Available now through Oct. 31, guests can enjoy three bewitching shake flavors served with a limited-edition "31 Nights of Halloween" x "Hocus Pocus" cup and spoon that pairs with each Sanderson Sister.

Sarah's Chilling Churro Shake : A spooky blend of Carvel's Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream, topped with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles.

: A spooky blend of Carvel's Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream, topped with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles. Winnie's Glorious Cake Batter Shake: Carvel's cake batter ice cream blended into one glorious potion, topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles.

Carvel's cake batter ice cream blended into one glorious potion, topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles. Mary's Divine Cookies & Cream Shake: A delicious divination of cookies and cream pieces, blended with Carvel's classic vanilla soft serve and topped with violet sprinkles.

"Much like enjoying a Carvel ice cream treat, watching Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' and Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' delivers a true sense of nostalgia and traditions," said Delia Wong, Director of Marketing, Carvel. "With these shakes inspired by everyone's favorite witchy sisters, Halloween and ice cream fans alike will have plenty of opportunities to soak up spooky season memories and create new ones."

Carvel and Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Sanderson Sister Shake lineup and limited-edition cups and spoons are available at Carvel shoppes and on food delivery platforms, starting at $4.79, while supplies last. To find a participating Carvel shoppe and delivery availability near you, visit Carvel.com/Halloween.

Ryan Porter's Candier celebrates the season with a "Mostly Dead on the Inside" candle inspired by Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" lineup. Festive fall scents of spicy clove, cinnamon and nutmeg blend perfectly with freshly harvested pumpkin, gooey buttercream and smokey vanilla. This limited-edition candle will be available nationwide as viewers tune in to watch their favorite spooky movies throughout the month on Freeform.

Ryan Porter's Candier brand joins Freeform to celebrate "31 Nights of Halloween" with a trio of candles inspired by the Sanderson sisters from Disney's "Hocus Pocus," available on shopryanporter.com Sept. 30-Oct. 31 for $79.00 (sold as a set). In addition, a single limited edition "Mostly Dead on the Inside" candle will also be available during the same time, retailing for $29.00. Families will enjoy delicious scents lingering through their homes nationwide as viewers tune in to watch their favorite spooky movies during "31 Nights of Halloween" on Freeform.

"I literally couldn't wait to create candles to celebrate '31 Nights of Halloween,'" said Krysten Kauder, Ryan Porter's founder. "I've been addicted to Halloween movies since I was a teenager, and Freeform's '31 Nights' is my automatic go-to for Halloween and chill. Plus, like us, Freeform really resonates with a younger audience who live-and-breathe pop culture. We're a little cheeky and a lot of sassy, and we think Freeform's audience will really enjoy that."

In addition, superfans of Disney's "Hocus Pocus" can celebrate the spirit of the Sanderson Sisters with Ryan Porter's Candier's candles inspired by the personality of each sister:

"I Am Beautiful; Boys Will Love Me" represents Sarah Sanderson and smells of mandarin balm, tangelo, eucalyptus, moss, patchouli, sandal tree, amber and musk.

represents and smells of mandarin balm, tangelo, eucalyptus, moss, patchouli, sandal tree, amber and musk. "I Put a Spell on You" is Winifred Sanderson's candle, scented with caramelized sugar, chestnut, cinnamon, clove, cedar, cream, vanilla and tonka bean.

is candle, scented with caramelized sugar, chestnut, cinnamon, clove, cedar, cream, vanilla and tonka bean. "I Suggest We Form a Calming Circle" is for Mary Sanderson and is scented with orange peel, ginger cream, butter, graham cracker, sugar, cinnamon and clove.

All candles will be available on shopryanporter.com Sept. 27–Oct. 31, with the "31 Nights of Halloween" candle retailing for $29.00 each and the trio of "Hocus Pocus" candles retailing for $79.00 (sold as a set).

"31 Nights of Halloween is a Freeform fan favorite, so we really wanted to go big this year and join forces with two brands that resonate with our audience - Carvel Ice Cream and Ryan Porter Candier," said Dalia Ganz, Vice President Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy at Freeform. "The delicious 'Hocus Pocus' inspired shakes and festive scented candles help us extend the experience from their screens and into their homes."

Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" will air more than 30 Halloween movie favorites this October, including "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "The Addams Family" (1991), "Casper" (1995), "Ghostbusters" (1984), "Maleficent," "Aliens," "Shrek," "Hotel Transylvania" and many more. The full schedule can be viewed here .

About Freeform

Freeform's distinct brand of coming-of-age programming helps to position it as the No. 1 primetime cable network in entertainment among Women 18-34 in fiscal year 2021 to date. Connecting to audiences with its bold original programming and immersive social engagement, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as Emmy®-nominated "grown-ish," "Good Trouble," "Motherland: Fort Salem" and "Cruel Summer," which is the No. 1 new cable drama of 2021 to-date among Women 18-34. In 2021, Freeform aired three of the Top 10 scripted cable original series among Women 18-34 — more than any other network, with "grown-ish" ranking as cable's No. 1 live-action cable comedy series of the year with both Adults 18-34 and Women 18-34.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently has more than 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook .

About Ryan Porter

In 2012, NYC based Ryan Porter secured cult brand status, best known for their iconic personalized jewelry. Worn by celebrities and Influencers all over the world, their elevated yet cheeky twist on classic statement styles was an instant hit with on-trend Boss Babes across the globe.

Over time, the line grew to include a greater assortment of women's accessories and cool-girl essentials. The RP team decided to leverage the brand's cute styling and sassy attitude, and apply it to home fragrancing. With that, Candier was born. Their line of 100% soy wax candles are blended with essential oils and hand poured in the USA. They are cruelty free and unlike most candles on the market, have no toxic goop to worry about. Candier candles are designed to grab her attention with cheeky, sassy, and motivational messaging, but keep her coming back for the amazing, clean scents.

Candier candles are available online from shopryanporter.com and great retailers like Bloomingdales, Urban Outfitters and Paper Source.

