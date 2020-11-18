Freeform Joins With Tipsy Elves To Design Holiday Sweaters In Celebration Of '25 Days Of Christmas'

Fans can choose from "The Yeti", "The Frenchie", and "The Cat" as their holiday mascot, who all come to life with their fitting quirky slogans. As if that weren't enough, each sweater comes knit on a high-quality, ultra soft material as cute as it is comfortable.

"The Tipsy Elves partnership is a perfect fit for Freeform," says Dalia Ganz Vice President, Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy at Freeform, "We're grateful to collaborate with a brand that loves the holidays as much as we do. We hope these sweaters bring lots of holiday fun to fans across the country."

"While this year's holiday season might look a tad different this year, Tipsy Elves has collaborated with Freeform to design three Christmas sweaters that incorporate both brands for 25 Days of Christmas. We've integrated a little humor into the sweaters that embody the Tipsy Elves brand mission, and we are thrilled to come together with Freeform to launch this collection for the 2020 holiday season," says Evan Mendelsohn, Co-founder of Tipsy Elves.

The sweaters will be available for purchase on the Tipsy Elves website at tipsyelves.com/freeform-sweaters, starting at $59.95.

For more information on 25 Days of Christmas and for the full lineup of movies, please visit www.freeform.com.

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. As Walt Disney Television's young adult television network, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as "grown-ish", "The Bold Type", "Good Trouble", "Motherland: Fort Salem" and "Everything's Gonna Be Okay". The network also programs tentpole events such as "31 Nights of Halloween", "Kick Off to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas".

Tipsy Elves' mission is simple: They transform moments that matter into memories that last a lifetime by creating apparel that makes life more fun. Tipsy Elves skyrocketed after being on ABC's Shark Tank in 2013, and since then has had several holiday collaborations around Christmas and Halloween, celebrating every holiday in between. From Taco Bell to Slim Jim, Tipsy Elves continues to partner with reputable brands in the industry, creating extraordinary moments throughout the year. Tipsy Elves hopes to pull out the extrovert in everyone through unique apparel with a touch of humor. Whether that's the greatest "ugly" Christmas sweater, a Halloween skeleton onesie, or keeping you decked out for the Fourth of July, Tipsy Elves has something for every celebration under the sun.

