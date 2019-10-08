Freeform Kicks Off 31 Nights of Halloween With Spooktacular Collaborations

Carvel's 31 Nights of Treats Beginning October 1 and available through October 31, fans can head to one of the 300+ Carvel shoppes across the U.S. to enjoy the limited edition of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Slime Shake. The seasonal menu item is a cookies and cream-flavored shake made with Carvel's signature vanilla soft serve ice cream, blended with Oreo cookies, Carvel's edible slime and topped with whipped cream. Fans will also be able to enjoy $3 off any Halloween-themed cakes, including Carvel's Pumpkin Cake , Nutty the Ghost , Spider Cake and more, as well as $2 off Lil' Screamer Novelties .

For more information, or to find a participating shoppe, please visit https://www.carvel.com.

Witchy Wine Pairings with Winc Wine Club

Throughout October, Winc Wine Club members will be treated to an eerily-themed wine box that will pair perfectly with 31 Nights of Halloween. Freeform is also collaborating with Winc to produce Halloween social content, including a wine and Halloween candy pairing and a wine and Halloween movie pairing.

To sign up for a Winc Wine Club membership, or to find out which of your favorite Halloween candies pair best with your chosen wine, head to https://trywinc.com/31nightsofhalloween.

31 Nights of Halloween Invades Saks Fifth Avenue

Beginning on October 3, Saks Fifth Avenue's iconic flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City will don two windows inspired by Freeform's beloved 31 Nights of Halloween programming "Hocus Pocus." As the Sanderson Sisters and Binx invade the storefront windows, the department store kicked off the season with an in-store celebration complete with Halloween-themed nail art and deliciously gruesome treats like eyeball macarons – yum! Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship store is located at 611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Freeform stars Aisha Dee (The Bold Type, Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas), Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type), and Kimiko Glenn (Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas) visited the windows on October 5 to kick off the holiday season.

For more information on 31 Nights of Halloween and for the full lineup of movies, please visit https://freeform.go.com/31-nights-of-halloween.

Contact: Trisha Davis, trisha@ballantinespr.com

SOURCE Freeform

