Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Just Got Sweeter With Cinnabon®

Starting December 1 st and lasting through December 24 th , participating Cinnabon® mall bakeries will feature the Cinnabon® 25 Days of Christmas 25 Count BonBites™ CinnaPack®, an exclusive product offering for fans to indulge in as they enjoy their favorite holiday films and specials during 25 Days of Christmas . To sweeten the offer, fans will also receive free delivery exclusively through Grubhub® and will be able to purchase a 25-pack of BonBites™ by adding the item to their carts between December 1 st and 24 th .*

"Nothing says the holidays like Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas programming and 25 delicious Cinnabon BonBites™ to go with it,'' said Tricia Melton, SVP, Marketing, Creative & Branding at Freeform. "Who doesn't want to cozy up on their couch with some warm cinnamon rolls and their favorite holiday movies during our 25 Days of Christmas event? This is a Santa-approved holiday partnership."

During the network's annual 25 Days of Christmas, Freeform will air countless hours of holiday-themed programming, both classics and originals, December 1 - 25. For more information on 25 Days of Christmas and for the full lineup click here .

"Whether you're watching your favorite Christmas movies by yourself or the entire family, we're thrilled amp up the excitement of Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas with our world-famous cinnamon rolls," said Cinnabon Chief Marketing Officer, Karyn Sarago. "Your favorite holiday movies on Freeform and fresh-baked cinnamon rolls delivered to your door - we can't think of a better way to share in the magic of the holiday season!"

With over 300 mall bakeries across the country, consumers can not only expect the special limited-edition Cinnabon® 25 Days of Christmas 25 Count BonBites™ CinnaPack®, but free delivery on all Cinnabon delivery orders with GrubHub and one extra sweet sweepstakes (terms and conditions apply).

From November 25th through December 25th, fans can enter to win a grand prize of $25,000. Whether you're on Santa's naughty or nice list, there's no better way to wrap up the holiday season than by adding $25k to your wallet! For more information on participating Cinnabon bakeries and to enter to win, please visit: Cinnabon.com/25DaysofChristmas.

Sweepstakes terms and conditions : www.cinnabon.com/25daysofchristmas/terms

Free Delivery terms and conditions: * Visit LINK for additional terms and restrictions.

