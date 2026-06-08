FREEGAME LAUNCHES FREEGAME DIAMOND, EXPANDING INTO BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL THROUGH MERGER WITH PREP

The merger brings FreeGame's full service athlete platform together with Prep's diamond sports expertise across representation, NIL, brand partnerships, and athlete education.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeGame, the multi vertical athlete management and brand partnership platform, today announced the launch of FreeGame Diamond, a new vertical built for baseball and softball athletes. The vertical unites FreeGame's full service infrastructure with Prep, the athlete representation and education company founded by Aidan Byrne, alongside Paige Byrne. Prep's operations, athlete relationships, brand pipeline, and proprietary curriculum move fully under the FreeGame umbrella as the foundation of the new division.

FreeGame Diamond pairs FreeGame's complete platform, spanning representation, ventures, brand partnerships, content production, NIL compliance, and operational support, with Prep's deep roots in diamond sports. Together, the organization is built to serve baseball and softball athletes at every stage, from college through the professional ranks.

"Diamond sports athletes have been underserved for too long. Aidan and Paige spent years building real relationships in this space, with athletes, programs, and brands, and they bring a level of credibility and care that cannot be manufactured. FreeGame Diamond gives the diamond sports community the full platform experience athletes in other leagues have always had," said FreeGame.

A FULL PLATFORM APPROACH TO DIAMOND SPORTS

FreeGame Diamond launches with an operational foundation already in place: a signed athlete roster, active pipelines across baseball and softball, established brand and sponsorship relationships, podcast infrastructure, university and conference media partnerships, and a proprietary education curriculum that serves as a core resource for every athlete on the platform.

The vertical is designed to serve athletes beyond the transaction, combining representation, education, brand development, NIL support, and community in one integrated offering. FreeGame's existing infrastructure, including content production, marketing, NIL compliance, and business development, operates as a shared resource across the Diamond vertical from Day 1.

"We started with a workshop and a whiteboard. Four years later we had a curriculum, a roster, and partnerships with D1 programs across the country, all because we kept asking athletes what they actually needed and refused to stop listening," said Aidan Byrne, Head of Vertical for FreeGame Diamond. "That is the DNA we are bringing into FreeGame Diamond."

"Softball has real momentum right now. The athletes are powerful, the brands are paying attention, and the NIL landscape is opening doors that did not exist five years ago," said Paige Byrne, Head of Softball for FreeGame Diamond. "Companies are investing in women's sports at a level we have not seen before, and the growth of professional softball proves the market is catching up to what we already knew: these athletes are worth the investment. My passion for this game goes back to the first time I picked up a bat, and everything I have worked toward points back to this sport and the people in it. Partnering with FreeGame to help softball players build their brands, on their terms, is a responsibility we do not take lightly. We are here to help athletes build something that lasts, on the field and off it."

ABOUT THE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Aidan Byrne is Head of Vertical for FreeGame Diamond and founder of Prep, where he built athlete representation, brand pipeline strategy, podcast infrastructure, and a proprietary onboarding and education curriculum now deployed across FreeGame's platform. He brings established relationships across baseball and softball programs, brand partners, and the broader diamond sports ecosystem.

Paige Byrne is Head of Softball for FreeGame Diamond. A recognized voice in the softball community, she brings an engaged audience, active ambassadorship relationships, and deep credibility across the college and professional softball landscape. Her work spans athlete branding, NIL activations, and content that connects athletes with brands and fans alike.

ABOUT FREEGAME

FreeGame is an athlete management and brand partnership platform with a national presence. FreeGame manages athletes across basketball, football, volleyball, and now baseball and softball through FreeGame Diamond, delivering a full service platform built around the athlete, from representation and brand development to NIL support, business ventures, live experiences, and education. For more information, visit www.freegamemgmt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brittany Pilz | VP of Administration, FreeGame | [email protected]

SOURCE FreeGame