Freehold Communities Partners With Lennar To Purchase Master-Planned Community Carnes Crossroads

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freehold Communities®, one of the nations' most vibrant and forward-looking developers of master-planned communities, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced a partnership to purchase Carnes Crossroads, a large-scale master-planned community in Charleston, S.C. Freehold Communities and Lennar will utilize their strengths in developing community infrastructure and building high-quality homes to further raise the bar for Carnes Crossroads.

"By partnering with high-quality builders like Lennar, we bring our extraordinary vision to life. The result is niche solutions with timeless designs for real people," said Thomas C. ("Casey") Tischer Jr., a co-founder of Freehold Communities. "All of our communities, from Florida to California, are recognized for their careful planning, quality amenities, and lifestyle programming. We are excited to be a part of the growing Charleston market and look forward to working on this unique community."

Lennar said Freehold Communities' expertise in developing and managing master-planned communities will ensure a bright future for Carnes Crossroads.

"As Charleston grows, Lennar is committed to ensuring Carnes Crossroads remains a model of smart, responsible and purposeful development," said Jason Byham, Lennar South Carolina Division President. "As such, we saw an opportunity to raise the bar further by partnering with Freehold Communities, an award-winning master-planned community developer. We will work closely with Freehold Communities to make Carnes Crossroads one of the most desirable communities in the Charleston area."

Both companies are award-winning developers and builders. Lennar has been named Charleston's Best New Home Builder in each of the past three years in the Post & Courier's Charleston Choice Awards. Freehold Communities has won numerous awards for its master-planned communities.

About Freehold Communities

Freehold Communities®, headquartered in Boston, MA, is currently developing approximately 15,000 residential units within mixed-use and master-planned communities in Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, California, and Virginia. Freehold creates Vital Communities® that embrace healthy living, engagement, connectivity, stewardship and distinctive home design. As it evaluates opportunities, the company focuses on the right planning, the right properties and the right partners. Beginning with comprehensive research to gain insight into the unique needs, trends and preferences in the local market, Freehold carefully considers each property to determine how to best maintain its beauty and character to create a Vital Community® by partnering with quality, creative builders who share Freehold's philosophy of offering niche solutions and unique, timeless designs. To learn more, visit http://www.FreeholdCommunities.com.

About Lennar | Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennarcharleston.com.

SOURCE Freehold Communities

Related Links

http://www.FreeholdCommunities.com

