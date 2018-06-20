Freeholder Director Katie Gibbs Honored With CCSNJ Public Service Award

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. , June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative (ELEC) congratulated Burlington County Freeholder Director Kate Gibbs for receiving the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey's Public Service Award. A tireless advocate, Gibbs has an unrivaled track record of delivering improved local infrastructure to increase efficiency and safety while cutting taxes for residents at the same time – a fact no other elected official can match.

"We congratulate Freeholder Gibbs on her service and commitment to Burlington County," said Mark Longo, Director of ELEC. "I've worked alongside Kate for many years, and her hard work fighting for economic growth and prosperity for the people of the county is deservedly being recognized by the Chamber."

The CCSNJ bestowed the Public Service Award upon Freeholder Director Gibbs at the annual Pinnacle Awards Reception on June 19. Over the 25-year history of this illustrious award, Gibbs is the third ever freeholder to be honored.

"Kate has a strong record of bipartisan leadership and dedication in Burlington County and throughout New Jersey," said Greg Lalevee, Business Manager of IUOE Local 825. "We're delighted to see her contributions get the attention they deserve."

The awards reception took place on Tuesday, June 19, at Lucien's Manor in Berlin, New Jersey. Philadelphia Eagles legend Ron Jaworski emceed the event, at which Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Doug Pederson was the keynote speaker. In her professional capacity, Freeholder Gibbs leads Business Development for ELEC 825.

About the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative

ELEC is a labor-management organization that promotes economic development, investments in infrastructure and construction to provide opportunities for developers, union contractors and members of Operating Engineers Local 825. We find common ground with chambers of commerce, business partnerships, professional associations and industry coalitions to support policies, legislation and regulations that encourage responsible economic development and stimulate growth. Our efforts continue to build on the record of quality and safety in construction that has come to define work performed by Local 825 Operating Engineers and its signatory contractors.

