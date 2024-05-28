Freeit Data Solutions Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions, Inc., is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Freeit Data Solutions on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $500.7 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Freeit Data Solutions was selected for its advanced cybersecurity and data center solutions, along with its outstanding service performance. By continually adopting the latest technological advancements and delivering IT solutions tailored to each customer's business needs, Freeit has significantly improved data management and protection for its customers. This approach has bolstered its robust market presence and earned high customer satisfaction.

"Earning a place on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider list highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence," said Wayne Orchid, CEO and Founder of Freeit Data Solutions. "We are thrilled to be acknowledged among North America's leading solution providers. This recognition underscores our dedication to offering top-tier IT solutions and services that empower our clients to achieve their goals."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

About Freeit Data Solutions

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit: www.freeitdata.com

