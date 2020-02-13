Freeit Data Solutions Named Netwrix 2019 Channel Partner of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions was presented with the prestigious Netwrix Channel Partner of the Year Award last Friday for outstanding commitment, collaboration, and revenue generation. Freeit won the hotly contested award over other Netwrix channel partners such as PC Mall, SHI International Corp., and Insight Enterprises.

The Netwrix Channel Partner of the Year award takes place at Netwrix's annual sales kick off in Southern California.

"Freeit displayed a tremendous commitment to our product and company over the past year. From co-sponsorships in regard to revenue generation, marketing, collaboration on Go-to-Market Strategies and increasing our brand awareness, Freeit's contributions to Netwrix were invaluable in 2019.

"Most impressive is the trust that Freeit has established with their client base. When we engage in an opportunity with Freeit, we know that there is a true need for our technology as their business is built around relationships that address long-term customer goals rather than solve short-term needs.

"Designating Freeit Data Solutions as our 2019 Channel Partner of the Year is our way to show appreciation of dedication and support of the entire Freeit team."

– Ken Tripp, Director Channel Accounts, Netwrix Corporation

The Freeit and Netwrix partnership started in 2016. Freeit Data Solutions Account Executive Leslie Spinks touches on why the partnership has continued to grow: "The Netwrix sales team understands that a true partnership is a joint undertaking in finding opportunities."

"We are excited to be named the 'Netwrix Partner of the Year' as it highlights the importance data security has with our customers. Netwrix has been an excellent technology partner that shares the same customer-centric values we do. The ease of use of Auditor's deployment, and its outstanding support, has allowed Freeit to better serve and protect our customer's most important assets."

– Wayne Orchid, President & CEO, Freeit Data Solutions

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid-large sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data.

For more information, visit www.freeitdata.com

About Netwrix:

Netwrix is a software company that enables information security and governance professionals to reclaim control over sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

