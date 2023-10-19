Freeit Data Solutions Named to CRN's 2023 Fast Growth 150 List

CRN recognizes Freeit Data Solutions for outstanding performance and growth among the country's top IT channel providers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Freeit to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list for the 6th time. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their substantial growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years. To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly advancing IT industry, solution providers must constantly evolve to keep ahead of constant changes within the market. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

"Being recognized in the CRN Fast Growth 150 reflects the strength of the team at Freeit Data, as well as the amazing customers and partners we get the opportunity to work with daily," said Wayne Orchid, President and CEO at Freeit. "We are excited about the future and look forward to creating an even greater impact in the dynamic and ever-evolving IT and cybersecurity industry."

CEO of The Channel Company, Blaine Raddon, had more to say about the organizations recognized this year. "With the highly competitive and rapidly growing IT industry, CRN's 2023 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving landscape," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "All of the companies on this year's list represent the very best in business intelligence and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, sustained growth is an attainable achievement in even the most chaotic business climates."

CRN's complete 2023 Fast Growth 150 list is available online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit: www.freeitdata.com

