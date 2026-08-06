Freeit Data Solutions Named To No. 51 Spot On CRN's Fast Growth 150 List For 2026

CRN® Spotlights The Top IT Channel Providers For Outstanding Performance And Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized Freeit Data Solutions on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 51 spot.

This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.

"Being recognized on CRN's Fast Growth 150 is a reflection of the incredible team we've built at Freeit and the trust our customers and partners place in us," said Wayne Orchid, CEO of Freeit Data Solutions. "Reaching No. 51 on this year's list is an exciting milestone, and it reinforces our commitment to what we do. We're proud of how far we've come and even more excited about where we're headed."

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future‑focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list will be available at crn.com/fastgrowth150 on Aug. 3.

About Freeit Data Solutions

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit: www.freeitdata.com

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SOURCE Freeit Data Solutions Inc