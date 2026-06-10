Freeit Data Solutions Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Freeit Data Solutions on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

Freeit Data Solutions stands out for its steady growth, exceptional customer care, and commitment to delivering impactful technology solutions. Recognized as a trusted partner to public sector agencies and a growing number of commercial organizations, Freeit provides strategic guidance across IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, and data center initiatives. Through deep technical expertise and strong partnerships with industry-leading technology providers, Freeit helps customers build resilient, secure, and scalable environments tailored to their unique business needs. Backed by a people-first approach, Freeit empowers organizations to navigate today's evolving technology landscape with greater security, efficiency, and confidence.

"We're honored to be recognized on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said Wayne Orchid, CEO of Freeit Data Solutions. "This achievement reflects the hard work of our team, the trust of our customers, and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes."

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well‑deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list will be featured online at CRN.com/SP500, beginning June 8.

About Freeit Data Solutions

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit: www.freeitdata.com

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SOURCE Freeit Data Solutions Inc