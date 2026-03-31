Inc. Names Freeit Data Solutions to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a median growth rate of 79 percent.

AUSTIN,Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Freeit Data Solutions has been ranked No. 103 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"We're honored to be recognized on the Inc. Regionals list. This achievement reflects the continued trust of our customers, the strength of our partnerships, and the dedication of our team," said Wayne Orchid, CEO of Freeit Data Solutions. "We've remained focused on delivering practical solutions to complex challenges, and it's rewarding to see that approach drive meaningful growth."

Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Recognized for its strategic growth, exceptional customer service, and commitment to delivering high-impact IT solutions, Freeit Data Solutions has built a reputation as a trusted technology partner for organizations across the public and private sectors. Freeit offers a full suite of IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions. With deep expertise and a people-first approach, Freeit empowers its customers to operate more securely, efficiently, and effectively in today's complex digital landscape.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest will be available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

About Freeit Data Solutions

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit: www.freeitdata.com

Follow Freeit Data Solutions: LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Freeit Data Solutions Inc